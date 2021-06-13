Sunday, June 13, 2021
Mumbai: Video of a car sinking in a hole within seconds goes viral after incessant rains. Watch

The car has been pulled out with the help of a crane from the 40 feet deep well and no injuries have been reported.

OpIndia Staff
Four-wheeler sinks into a hole in Mumbai.
A viral video of a parked car sinking in a hole in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar has taken the netizens by surprise. In the widely circulated video on social media, a four-wheeler sank completely in a mysteriously created hole while it was parked in a residential compound. 

Several netizens raised concerns about the possibility of someone being in the car while it sank. Thankfully, there was no one inside the car when the incident happened.

The police has informed that the hole was actually originally a well on which concrete slab was placed. “Incident occurred due to land subsidence following rain. No one injured,” informed the traffic police. 

As per reports, the incident of Ram Nivas society located at Kama lane in Ghatkopar West. Reportedly, the society had covered half portion of the well by carrying out RCC work, several years ago. The residents eventually began parking the vehicle atop it unaware of the presence of the well. 

The car has been pulled out with the help of a crane from the 40 feet deep well.

Questions have been raised over the BMC and local authorities for failing to prevent the society from covering up the well in a botched-up manner.

Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall from the wee hours of Saturday causing waterlogging at several locations. IMD too had upgraded its alert from orange to red indicating thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

