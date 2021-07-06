A mob in West Bengal’s Asansol turned violent after a young man named Aman Ansari reportedly died in police custody. As per reports, Ansari was picked up by the police on the suspicion of theft on Monday night. However, as the news of his death in custody broke out, a riot-like situation erupted in Barakar, Asansol on Tuesday morning.

The locals got out on the streets to protest Ansari’s custodial death. Apart from setting the police vans ablaze, the mob also allegedly hurled bombs at the police station.

Police vans set on fire. Image Source: bangla.asianetnews.com

Stones and bricks were also hurled at the police station by young boys and other locals as seen in the images.

A local was seen pelting stones at the police station. Image Source: bangla.asianetnews.com

The police had to resort to tear guns and lathi-charge to bring the situation under control. Reports suggest that a curfew might be imposed in the area to diffuse the tension prevailing in the area.

Clash between police and mob in Barakar. Image Source: bangla.asianetnews.com

A local has sought Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s intervention. “A young boy was beaten to death. We urge the Chief Minister to take cognizance of the matter. We want justice,” said the local.

Mohammad Mukhtar Ansari, uncle of the deceased said that when they found out about Ansari they rushed to the hospital. “I went to the hospital and found out that our son has already died. Is this the law of the land?” he questioned.

Following the incident, two police officials have been suspended.