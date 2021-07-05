Meerut police are in the lookout for a minor youth, the son of kachori seller Tehseem in Shyam Nagar, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh who fled after throwing piping hot oil on another minor youth, Naushad, after the latter opposed opening the shop amidst lockdown. In the incident that reportedly transpired on July 4 (Sunday) afternoon, the victim has suffered severe burn injuries on his face, neck and chest. He was rushed to a district hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, a case has been registered at the Lisari gate police station in Meerut. The police are investigating the case and a search team has been sent to look for the accused, who fled immediately after the incident.

According to the police, the accused minor is the son of the owner of the Kachori shop, Tehseem. On Sunday afternoon, Naushad went to the shop to buy kachoris. When Naushad reached the shop, he got into an argument with the son, which soon culminated into a brawl. Naushad also complained about masks.

This enraged the Halwai’s son, who then took a ladle full of piping hot oil from the frying pan meant for frying the kachoris and threw it on Naushad.

As people started gathering hearing the victim’s screams, the accused purportedly fled the spot. The Meerut police are in the lookout for the accused minor, the son of the kachori shop owner, who has been on the run ever since the incident took place.

Speaking about the incident, the victim’s family claimed that Naushad’s entire face has been badly burnt. Luckily his eyes were spared. Meanwhile, Meerut City SP Vineet Bhatnagar confirmed that the incident was a fallout of an argument between the minors. He said that further legal action is being taken in this matter.