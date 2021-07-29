Dear Shashi Tharoor, here is how you can check availability of slots for COVID vaccines on CoWIN

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor- who seems to be quite fond of looking for wrong things at the wrong places, once again lost his way. Tharoor took to Twitter to claim that no vaccination slots are available on CoWIN, a platform to book vaccination appointments.

The meme shared by Tharoor reads, “Upar wale tera jawaab nahi, aur Cowin pe vaccination ka slot nahi (no vaccination slots available on Cowin).”

Shashi Tharoor’s Tweet claiming non-availability of vaccine stock. Image Source: Twitter

We are not sure which application did the Congress MP from Kerala log onto to check the availability of slots, but here’s what we found on India’s ‘CoWIN’ dashboard.

Apart from the government centres, New Delhi’s Goyal medical centre shows the availability of roughly 2500 doses till August 04.

Availability of slots in New Delhi. Image Source: CoWIN

A glance through North West Delhi’s vaccination centres also shows the availability of slots till August 02.

Availability of slots in North West Delhi. Image Source: CoWIN

South East Delhi centres too have the stock available till the coming week.

Availability of slots in South East Delhi. Image Source: CoWIN

The same is the case with West Delhi where slots till August 02 are available on majority of vaccination centres.

Availability of slots in West Delhi. Image Source: CoWIN

Abundant slots available in Kerala

To give Tharoor the benefit of doubt, we checked the vaccine slot availability in his home state Kerala too. Kerala media is abuzz with claims of complete exhaustion of the vaccine stock and no help from the Centre.

One quick check and one can see as many as 14000 vaccine doses available at a single vaccination centre at Kerala’s Ernakulam, thereby, diffusing the false claims.

Availability of slots in Kerala’s Ernakulam. Image Source: CoWIN

Vaccination centres at Kerala’s Idukki are also replete with stock till the next week.

Availability of slots in Kerala’s Idukki. Image Source: CoWIN

Netizens mock Tharoor for his Tweet

Tharoor, however, is being mocked for his ill-informed Tweet by the netizens. Using the same meme template, here’s how the social media users are responding.

Some questioned him if he was trying to find vaccine slots on the wrong applications.

Another user noted Tharoor’s downfall from an intellectual to a troll.

While some pointed how he adopted the wrong technique to search for vaccine slots.

From igniting vaccine hesitancy to creating a farce vaccine-scare, the opposition has religiously acted as an obstacle in India’s vaccination drive.