Thursday, July 29, 2021
HomeNews ReportsDear Shashi Tharoor, here is how you can check availability of slots for COVID...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Dear Shashi Tharoor, here is how you can check availability of slots for COVID vaccines on CoWIN

OpIndia steps in to help Congress MP Shashi Tharoor help find slots for vaccinations on CoWIN dashboard since he seems to be looking at wrong places

OpIndia Staff
268

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor- who seems to be quite fond of looking for wrong things at the wrong places, once again lost his way. Tharoor took to Twitter to claim that no vaccination slots are available on CoWIN, a platform to book vaccination appointments. 

The meme shared by Tharoor reads, “Upar wale tera jawaab nahi, aur Cowin pe vaccination ka slot nahi (no vaccination slots available on Cowin).”

Shashi Tharoor’s Tweet claiming non-availability of vaccine stock. Image Source: Twitter

We are not sure which application did the Congress MP from Kerala log onto to check the availability of slots, but here’s what we found on India’s ‘CoWIN’ dashboard.

Apart from the government centres, New Delhi’s Goyal medical centre shows the availability of roughly 2500 doses till August 04. 

Availability of slots in New Delhi. Image Source: CoWIN

A glance through North West Delhi’s vaccination centres also shows the availability of slots till August 02.

Availability of slots in North West Delhi. Image Source: CoWIN

South East Delhi centres too have the stock available till the coming week. 

Availability of slots in South East Delhi. Image Source: CoWIN

The same is the case with West Delhi where slots till August 02 are available on majority of vaccination centres.

Availability of slots in West Delhi. Image Source: CoWIN

Abundant slots available in Kerala

To give Tharoor the benefit of doubt, we checked the vaccine slot availability in his home state Kerala too. Kerala media is abuzz with claims of complete exhaustion of the vaccine stock and no help from the Centre. 

One quick check and one can see as many as 14000 vaccine doses available at a single vaccination centre at Kerala’s Ernakulam, thereby, diffusing the false claims.

Availability of slots in Kerala’s Ernakulam. Image Source: CoWIN

Vaccination centres at Kerala’s Idukki are also replete with stock till the next week. 

Availability of slots in Kerala’s Idukki. Image Source: CoWIN

Netizens mock Tharoor for his Tweet

Tharoor, however, is being mocked for his ill-informed Tweet by the netizens. Using the same meme template, here’s how the social media users are responding. 

Some questioned him if he was trying to find vaccine slots on the wrong applications.

Another user noted Tharoor’s downfall from an intellectual to a troll.

While some pointed how he adopted the wrong technique to search for vaccine slots.

From igniting vaccine hesitancy to creating a farce vaccine-scare, the opposition has religiously acted as an obstacle in India’s vaccination drive. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscowin slot, vaccine slot, covid vaccine slot
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
563,502FollowersFollow
24,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com