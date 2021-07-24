Saturday, July 24, 2021
Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra shares image of Indonesian athlete while congratulating Mirabai Chanu, gets mocked

The Indonesian athlete won a Bronze Medal in the 49kg category, the same category in which Mirabai secured a Silver Medal for India. Tisca Chopra, since then, has deleted the tweet and issued an apology over the matter.

Tisca Chopra does not recognise Mirabai Chanu, shares image of Windy Cantika
Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra shared the image of Indonesian weightlifter Windy Cantika while congratulating Mirabai Chanu on her Silver Medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. The actress confused Windy Cantika for Mirabai Cantika in the photograph that she had shared.

But that wasn’t before she was mocked by netizens for not recognizing the Olympic medalist from India.

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won a historic silver medal in the weightlifting event in the Olympics, making her the first athlete to win a medal for the country in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

On Saturday, Mirabai Chanu finished second in the 49kg category of weightlifting to secure a silver medal. Mirabai Chanu lifted 84kg and 87kg successfully in the snatch event but failed to lift 89kg as she was placed in the second spot behind China’s HOU Zhihu, who lifted 94kg to create an Olympic record. The Indian lifter successfully 110kg and 115kg in the clean and jerk category, however, she could not complete her 117kg lift.

