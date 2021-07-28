Joe Biden, the president of the United States of America, on Tuesday, accused his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, of attempting to spread misinformation in the wake of the 2022 US midterm elections. The midterm elections are slated for November next year, when all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contested.

The comments were made during a gathering of about 120 intelligence representatives at the headquarters of the office of the director of national intelligence (ODNI). “Look at what Russia doing already about the 2022 elections and misinformation,” said the US president before going on to add, “It’s a pure violation of our sovereignty.”

“Putin has a real problem,” said the POTUS. “He is sitting on top of an economy that has nuclear weapons and nothing else. He knows he is in real trouble, which makes him even more dangerous in my view.”

Joe Biden has made unsavory comments about Vladimir Putin in the past as well, admitting that he believes Putin is a ‘killer’. Putin had subsequently challenged Biden to a live debate, but the invitation was declined by the White House.

The Russian Collusion Conspiracy Theory

The US establishment has been creating a hysteria about Russia ever since Donald Trump was elected president of the United States. Unwilling to take responsibility for her defeat, Hillary Clinton and her associates helped further the conspiracy theory that Donald Trump won the elections because of Russian interference and collusion with Putin, not because the American electorate genuinely believed even Trump was a better candidate than her.

The hysteria continued throughout Trump’s presidency with demonization of Russia and Putin reaching a fever pitch. The media fueled the conspiracy theory through hysterical coverage without any evidence. Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to lead an investigation into the matter and at the end of it, he could not find any evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

It has now been proven beyond any reasonable doubt that the Russian Collusion Conspiracy Theory was a giant hoax peddled to undermine the Trump presidency. The evidence of ‘Russian misinformation’ that was cited included a bunch of memes believed to have originated from Russia with little to no reach, certainly not enough to influence any election results. The ‘Russian interference’ bogey has been used to attack Trump as well as anti-establishment candidates from the Democratic Party, including Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard.

Hillary Clinton accused Gabbard of being a Russian asset and during the Democrat primaries, intelligence agencies in the United States suggested that Russia was attempting to boost the Bernie Sanders campaign.

There are also concerns that the Russian interference bogey is used to silence legitimate criticism of the Democrat party. During the 2020 presidential campaign, social media giants censored a news report that could have hurt Biden’s chances of victory by claiming that the report was based on a Russian disinformation campaign.

In the end, the report by New York Times was found to have been authentic and social media giants admitted that they had committed a mistake by blocking the news report. But the damage had already been done and Joe Biden was elected president.

One Democrat senator had claimed with certainty that the Hunter Biden corruption exposed by the report was Russian propaganda, without any evidence. Thus, when Joe Biden brings up Russian disinformation with regards to the midterm elections, it is feared that it will lead to more censorship.

Joe Biden inventing excuses for expected defeat?

Democrats are expected to suffer major losses in the midterms next year and Joe Biden appears to have mounted an excuse for the possible defeat already by accusing Russia of spreading misinformation. There is dissatisfaction brewing against his presidency already, with a bleak economic recovery and a terrible situation at the border.

On top of it, there’s increasing concern about decline in his cognitive abilities. Joe Biden has been making a series of bizarre comments with speculations rife about his deteriorating mental health. Questions have been raised whether he is suffering from dementia and political commentators, analysts and journalists have questioned whether he is fit enough to lead.