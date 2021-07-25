As all parties gear up to contest the crucial upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, scheduled in the month of February to March 2022, an independent survey conducted by a private company named Matrise News Communication, has declared Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath as the best CM, while, placing the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi at the bottom of the ladder.

As per the survey, 43% of respondents have chosen Yogi Adityanath as the most sort after CM candidate for the state, while only 14% batted for Priyanka Gandhi. BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, both former CMs of the state, bagged 21% and 20% votes respectively.

According to the survey, the incumbent CM of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Aditayanth has been ranked as the best performing chief minister of the state with 46% votes in his favour, followed by BSP’s Mayawati with 28% votes, then Akhilesh Yadav with 22% votes.

Respondents were asked to assess how satisfied or dissatisfied people of UP are with Yogi Adityanath’s approach to battle the second wave of Covid-19, 45% of respondents expressed extreme satisfaction while 28% said they were happy. All in all, 73% of respondents felt that Yogi was successful in handling the Covid-19 second wave.

Besides, there were many other parameters based on which the survey was conducted. When asked about the Dalit vote distribution, the response showed that Mayawati’s BSP had a slight edge over the Dalit votes. While as many as 43% of respondents felt that Dalits are increasingly looking at the BJP as an alternative, 45% of respondents voted in favour of BSP.

Moreover, 42% of respondents answered in the negative when asked whether Dalits are unhappy with BJP.

Similarly, when asked as to which party is likely to bag maximum votes of the Brahmin community in the upcoming Assembly elections, 64% of respondents favoured BJP led by Yogi Aditynath in the state, while a meagre 12% of respondents believed that Congress could woo the Brahmin community ahead of the UP Assembly Elections 2022.

On being questioned in relation to ensuring the security and safety of women in Uttar Pradesh, over half of the respondents vouched for the incumbent Yogi Adityanath government. While the Congress party was not even in the league, 34% of respondents felt women would be safe under BSP rule while 12% voted for Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party.

When the respondents were asked if the Lok Sabha polls are conducted immediately which party will emerge as the winner based on its performance in handling the second wave of the pandemic, 48% opined BJP under Yogi Adityanath would emerge the winner.

Similarly, when asked if Rajya Sabha or the legislative Assembly polls are conducted immediately which party will emerge as the winner based on its performance in handling the second wave of the pandemic, 43% opined BJP under Yogi Adityanath would emerge triumphant by sweeping 278-288 of the 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath was made the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2017 after BJP came to power in the state with a thumping majority. The bJP won 319 seats in the 2017 Assembly elections while SP and BSP, the two main contenders, could bag only 47 and 19 seats respectively. Meanwhile, the Congress party had notched up barely 7 seats in the last Assembly elections.