A man from Morigaon district in Assam sold his two-and-a-half-year-old son for Rs 40,000 to buy drugs illegally, reports Times of India.

According to the report, the incident was reported from Laharighat village in Morigaon district. The police arrested the accused father, Aminul Islam, a resident of Barbari, and Sazida Begum, the person who bought the child based on a complaint filed by the mother of the child Rukmina Begum.

On Thursday, Rukmina Begum had filed a complaint against her husband Aminul, alleging that he had sold their kid to buy illegal drugs. In her complaint, Rukmina stated that she had left her husband and resided at her father’s place for the last few months after picking up a fight with Aminul over his involvement in drug peddling.

As per the FIR, Aminul had visited Rukmina a few days ago and took the child to his house on the pretext of getting an Aadhaar card for his son. However, Aminul neither returned nor sent their son back to Rukmina even after three days. Following this, she registered a complaint with the local police, who launched a search to arrest Aminul.

Reportedly, Aminul had sold his kid to a person named Sazida Begum for Rs.40,000. He wanted the money to buy drugs illegally. The police in Assam have now arrested Aminul and rescued the child from Sazida Begum’s residence. The child has been handed over to the mother on Friday.

Aminul was allegedly involved in consuming and peddling drugs for the last three years and some other illegal activities, including running a sex racket. Drugs has been a serious issue in the state with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma taking a hardline stance towards the menace.