Thursday, August 12, 2021
Germany: Anti-Vax nurse injects saline solution instead of Covid vaccine, around 8600 people have to get vaccinated again

While talking to the German media, Peter Beer, Police Investigator, said that based on the witness statements, there was a reasonable suspicion of danger.

OpIndia Staff
German nurse injected saline instead of Covid-19 vaccine
Anti-vax nurse gave saline in Germany instead of Covid-19 vaccine (Representational Image: ET)
On August 10, authorities in northern Germany appealed to thousands of residents to get another shot of coronavirus vaccine as it was found that a Red Cross nurse might have injected them with a saline solution. The incident happened in Friesland, a ruler district near the North sea coast during the early spring season. The accused nurse allegedly is anti-vaccine and chose to inject saline solution instead of the actual Covid-19 vaccine.

In a Facebook post, the authorities said those who got vaccination shots between March 5 and April 20 should get another shot of the vaccine. They said, “According to the current state of police investigation into the April 2021 incident (DRC employee exchanges vaccine for coronavirus for saline), it cannot be ruled out that more people who got vaccinated between 5.3.2021 to 20.4.2021 have only received a saline solution. The saline solution has no health effects.”

Authorities in northern Germany requested people to get vaccination shot again. Source: Facebook

Quoting the notice, district councillor Sven Ambrosy said, “Today I had a sad duty to inform around 8600 potentially affected people that it is not possible to rule out that there are also people among you who could have received saline instead of their vaccination at their vaccination date. For safety, we recommend an additional vaccination for the state health department.”

Though saline solution will pose no harm to those who got it instead of the vaccine, the actions of the nurse have put thousands of people at high risk of catching the potentially fatal virus. While talking to the German media, Peter Beer, Police Investigator, said that based on the witness statements, there was a reasonable suspicion of danger.

The Police did not reveal the name of the accused nurse. It is unclear if the nurse was arrested or any charges were framed by the time this report was published.

Medicos turned anti-vaxxers

This is not the first time medical professional have been found turned into anti-vaxxers. In the month of June, a Texas hospital had to suspend 178 hospital workers as they refused to get vaccinated. Reports suggest that around 117 unvaccinated workers at Houston Methodist Hospital filed a case against the hospital system in May 2021 and claimed that mandatory vaccinations violated their rights. The unvaccinated staffers who were protesting against the system invited more workers to join them, resulting in their suspension.

In Bihar, India, a nurse named Nida Khan was booked in May this year after it was found that she had injected people without pushing in the vaccine doses and had thrown the full syringes into the garbage.

