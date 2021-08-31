Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has asked for separate schools for boys and girls and asked non-Muslims to not send their daughters to co-education schools and colleges to ‘keep them away from immorality and misbehaviour’. Jamiat also asked wealthy and influential people to construct separate schools for boys and girls.

Maulana Arshad Madani claimed that no religion teaches immorality and obscenity and is condemned in every religion in the world. He said these things ‘spread misbehaviour’ in the society. Madani therefore urged non-Muslims to not send their children to co-education schools.

The Jamiat working committee met on Monday to discuss ‘ways to reform society’. The members discussed that separate schools for boys and girls are needed in a religious environment for girls. The committee also discussed ways to reform the society.

Referring to incidents of alleged mob violence, Madani claimed that they were all planned and aimed at uniting the majority against the minority by inciting religious extremism. He further claimed that in today’s situation, people need good madarsas and higher ‘secular’ educational institutions for children to provide equal opportunity for education. He also urged Muslims to ‘b’ their children with higher education at any cost.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind

Recently, Deoband based Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind had come to the rescue of alleged Al Qaeda terrorist in Uttar Pradesh and offered legal aid to him. “The process of using terrorism as a weapon to destroy the lives of Muslim youth continues. Our legal struggle will continue till the honorable release of innocent Muslims,” said Maulana Arshad Madani had said. Madani is also the chief of Darul Uloom Deoband. Taliban is believed to have drawn inspiration from the same Deobandi movement.