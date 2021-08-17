On Monday (August 16), the police brutally charged Hindu devotees with batons after they gathered to offer prayers at the iconic Bhootnath temple in the Beniatola area of Kolkata in West Bengal.

Although all major temples in the State have been opened, the Bhootnath temple has remained shut for adherents of the Hindu faith owing to ‘Coronavirus restrictions’. Reportedly, the temple is of immense significance to Shiv Bhakts during the month of Shravan. On each Monday, devotees flock to the temple from Kolkata and other adjoining areas. Given that the temple premises are closed for devotees, they usually gather outside the gates and offer prayers.

When devotees tried to offer prayers at the temple yesterday, they were mercilessly beaten by uniformed police personnels. Besides, two men in civilian dress were seen assaulting a Shiv Bhakt wearing saffron clothes. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It was shared by the BJP unit of West Bengal on Twitter. “In front of the Bhootnath temple, the devotees of Shiva were brutally beaten by the Kolkata police. Is this what the devotees of Shiva deserve? Mamata Banerjee’s reign in Bengal serves as a microcosm of the Taliban rule! Shame!” read a tweet by BJP Bengal.

While speaking about the matter, State Vice-President Ritesh Tiwari said, “Shocking and barbaric! The Kolkata Police is mercilessly beating the Shiva Devotees in front of Kolkata’s Bhootnath Temple and it is really a painful sight to watch. Is this what these innocent devotees deserve?” He then compared the deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee to that of Afghanistan under Taliban.

Targeting of Hindus by the TMC-led government

During the post-poll violence in West Bengal orchestrated by Trinamool Congress hoodlums, the lives of thousands of Hindus were affected in the State.

In a press release by National Spokesperson of VHP, Vinod Bansal, in May, he stated, “The Central Secretary General of Vishva Hindu Parishad, Sri Milind Parande today said that unfortunately, the Hindu society has been at the receiving end of the brutal and gruesome political violence that started in West Bengal on May 02.” The press release emphasised, “More than 3500 villages and over 40-thousand Hindus, including our SC & ST brethren in great numbers, are badly affected by the violence.”