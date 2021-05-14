On Friday (May 14), the Hindu rights organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad made shocking revelations about how the post-poll violence in West Bengal by Trinamool Congress hoodlums affected the lives of Hindus in the State.

In a press release by National Spokesperson of VHP, Vinod Bansal, he stated, “The Central Secretary General of Vishva Hindu Parishad, Sri Milind Parande today said that unfortunately, the Hindu society has been at the receiving end of the brutal and gruesome political violence that started in West Bengal on May 02.” The press release emphasised, “More than 3500 villages and over 40-thousand Hindus, including our SC & ST brethren in great numbers, are badly affected by the violence.”

The Hindu rights organisation pointed out how shops, houses, and crops belonging to Hindus have been destroyed in the post-poll violence. VHP highlighted that unspeakable atrocities against women were committed during the violence in West Bengal. “The fish ponds of the pisciculturists have been poisoned. Now groups of goons are forcibly collecting protection money from the victims and other terrorized Hindus with phoney promises to spare them from further lootings and assaults,” the press release narrated the ordeal of Hindus in the State.

Press Statement:

VHP requests judiciary and the society for victims of Bengal Violence pic.twitter.com/QVV5jfmLxn — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) May 14, 2021

The VHP said, “The footprints and signatures of Islamic Jihadists are overly obvious in all these incidents and patterns. The attitudes of the state government and the administration on these gruesome and brutal violence that have been going on for so many days, appear to be completely indifferent and despicable. There is an atmosphere of fear in the society. Due to this fear & non-co-operation of the local police, victim’s complaints/Cases are not being registered.”

VHP urges Judiciary to take cognisance of the matter

Keeping the circumstances in mind, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has asked the Judiciary to take suo motu cognisance of the matter. It has urged the Courts to protect the citizens and accordingly direct the Mamata Banerjee government and the local administration. “The rioters must be arrested at the earliest and given exemplary punishment. At the same time, the state government should fastrack the mechanism to protect the Hindu society, compensate for the loss of life and property of the victims and rehabilitate them,” it said.

Important documents seized from Hindus, say Vishwa Hindu Parishad

The VHP informed that important documents such as ration cards, voter IDs and Aadhar cards have been forcibly taken away from the Hindus. “The same must be retrieved and returned to the victims, and the false cases lodged against the victims of violence should be quashed. It is our request that the Hon’ble Court of Law ought to consider all these matters in a comprehensive manner and ensure justice for the victims in this time of crisis,” it stated.

VHP urges Hindu society to help out its brethen

The Hindu rights organisation highlighted that it has been providing food and other services to the Hindu families victimised by the post-poll violence and forced to live like refugees in their own State. Given the mammoth task at hand, the VHP has urged the Hindu society to step forward and offer support for their brethren.

“We also ask the state government that rising above petty politics, it should curb, with an iron hand, the abominable atrocities being perpetrated by local criminals and Jihadi elements, take steps to protect Hindus, and make proper arrangements for rehabilitation of the victims. The Vishva Hindu Parishad stands firmly with the entire Hindu society in West Bengal,” the press release concluded.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal by TMC

After TMC’s thumping victory in West Bengal, its party workers have unleashed terror on the workers and supporters of BJP and other opposition parties. As per some social media reports, at least ten BJP karyakartas are said to have been killed brutally in the apparent victory celebration by the TMC. BJP’s Avijit Sarkar was lynched to death along with his puppies allegedly by the TMC’s bloodthirsty cadre.

The party offices of the BJP were burnt down to ashes at various locations. After horrifying videos of women being attacked and assaulted by the TMC goons surfaced on social media, the Chairperson of NCW Rekha Sharma reached the state of West Bengal to take stock of the situation and provide relief to the affected. A CRPF unit was sent to BJP’s Purbasthali Uttar candidate Dr Gobardhan Das’s village after he was trapped inside his home along with his family members including the elderly as TMC hoodlums hurled bombs.