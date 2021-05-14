Friday, May 14, 2021
Home News Reports VHP says more than 3500 villages and 40000 plus Hindus affected by Bengal violence,...
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

VHP says more than 3500 villages and 40000 plus Hindus affected by Bengal violence, urges judiciary to take note

The VHP informed that important documents such as ration cards, voter IDs and Aadhar cards have been forcibly taken away from the Hindus during the violence in Bengal

OpIndia Staff
VHP reveals how post-poll violence in West Bengal affected 40000 Hindus
Families of BJP workers flee to Dhubri in Assam
128

On Friday (May 14), the Hindu rights organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad made shocking revelations about how the post-poll violence in West Bengal by Trinamool Congress hoodlums affected the lives of Hindus in the State.

In a press release by National Spokesperson of VHP, Vinod Bansal, he stated, “The Central Secretary General of Vishva Hindu Parishad, Sri Milind Parande today said that unfortunately, the Hindu society has been at the receiving end of the brutal and gruesome political violence that started in West Bengal on May 02.” The press release emphasised, “More than 3500 villages and over 40-thousand Hindus, including our SC & ST brethren in great numbers, are badly affected by the violence.”

The Hindu rights organisation pointed out how shops, houses, and crops belonging to Hindus have been destroyed in the post-poll violence. VHP highlighted that unspeakable atrocities against women were committed during the violence in West Bengal. “The fish ponds of the pisciculturists have been poisoned. Now groups of goons are forcibly collecting protection money from the victims and other terrorized Hindus with phoney promises to spare them from further lootings and assaults,” the press release narrated the ordeal of Hindus in the State.

The VHP said, “The footprints and signatures of Islamic Jihadists are overly obvious in all these incidents and patterns. The attitudes of the state government and the administration on these gruesome and brutal violence that have been going on for so many days, appear to be completely indifferent and despicable. There is an atmosphere of fear in the society. Due to this fear & non-co-operation of the local police, victim’s complaints/Cases are not being registered.”

VHP urges Judiciary to take cognisance of the matter

Keeping the circumstances in mind, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has asked the Judiciary to take suo motu cognisance of the matter. It has urged the Courts to protect the citizens and accordingly direct the Mamata Banerjee government and the local administration. “The rioters must be arrested at the earliest and given exemplary punishment. At the same time, the state government should fastrack the mechanism to protect the Hindu society, compensate for the loss of life and property of the victims and rehabilitate them,” it said.

Important documents seized from Hindus, say Vishwa Hindu Parishad

The VHP informed that important documents such as ration cards, voter IDs and Aadhar cards have been forcibly taken away from the Hindus. “The same must be retrieved and returned to the victims, and the false cases lodged against the victims of violence should be quashed. It is our request that the Hon’ble Court of Law ought to consider all these matters in a comprehensive manner and ensure justice for the victims in this time of crisis,” it stated.

VHP urges Hindu society to help out its brethen

The Hindu rights organisation highlighted that it has been providing food and other services to the Hindu families victimised by the post-poll violence and forced to live like refugees in their own State. Given the mammoth task at hand, the VHP has urged the Hindu society to step forward and offer support for their brethren.

“We also ask the state government that rising above petty politics, it should curb, with an iron hand, the abominable atrocities being perpetrated by local criminals and Jihadi elements, take steps to protect Hindus, and make proper arrangements for rehabilitation of the victims. The Vishva Hindu Parishad stands firmly with the entire Hindu society in West Bengal,” the press release concluded.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal by TMC

After TMC’s thumping victory in West Bengal, its party workers have unleashed terror on the workers and supporters of BJP and other opposition parties. As per some social media reports, at least ten BJP karyakartas are said to have been killed brutally in the apparent victory celebration by the TMC. BJP’s Avijit Sarkar was lynched to death along with his puppies allegedly by the TMC’s bloodthirsty cadre. 

The party offices of the BJP were burnt down to ashes at various locations. After horrifying videos of women being attacked and assaulted by the TMC goons surfaced on social media, the Chairperson of NCW Rekha Sharma reached the state of West Bengal to take stock of the situation and provide relief to the affected. A CRPF unit was sent to BJP’s Purbasthali Uttar candidate Dr Gobardhan Das’s village after he was trapped inside his home along with his family members including the elderly as TMC hoodlums hurled bombs.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Journalists join hands with Congress trolls to spread propaganda against BJP over Delhi High Court ordered probe by police

OpIndia Staff -
Journalists blame BJP after Youth Congress president Srinivas B V questioned by Delhi Police on the orders of Delhi High Court
News Reports

Read how RSS volunteers turned a defunct, British-era hospital, lying unused for over 2 decades, into a 200-bed COVID-19 facility

OpIndia Staff -
Volunteers of the Sangh Parivar, BJP and other organisations cleaned up the defunct KGF hospital in Karnataka to handle COVID-19 crisis

Massive Eid gatherings show the futility of lockdown during the second wave of the pandemic in India, it is time to lift them now

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
The Muslim community across the world is celebrating Eid ul-Fitr today. With it, the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end.

‘Delhi’s govt was just complaining, not trying to handle logistics of oxygen supply’: Director of INOX

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Jain said that the central government's job is to inform these manufacturers to produce a certain amount of oxygen, which they did and made a chart for each state with specific volume allocation.

Dr.Reddy’s commences rollout of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines, to be priced at Rs 995.40 per dose

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Deepak Sapra, the global head of Custom Pharma Services at Dr Reddy's Lab became the first person to receive the Sputnik V shot at Hyderabad today.

Kejriwal govt sets aside Rs 50 crores for free vaccination of Delhi residents, while spending far more on PR: Details

News Reports Jinit Jain -
While AAP government in Delhi spent Rs 150 crores on PR from Jan to March, it has only allocated Rs 50 crores for the free vaccination of Delhi's 2 crore population.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Narcissism at its worse: After doubts were raised on the help being provided by Sonu Sood, actor gets called out for sharing cringe self-laudatory...

OpIndia Staff -
After making questionable claims on helping Covid-19 victims, Sonu Sood now shares cartoons that shows him as a God
Read more
News Reports

Audit effect? Delhi’s oxygen demand goes from 700 MT for 75k active COVID cases to 582 MT for 83k active cases

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Kejriwal govt had vehemently opposed the oxygen audit.
Read more
Fact-Check

Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Hindu deities for Covid-19 crisis turns out to be fake? Here’s what we know

OpIndia Staff -
Some social media users pointed out the hypocrisy of these 'left-liberals', who were just a few months back attacking the same French magazine for publishing cartoons that were allegedly hurtful for Muslims.
Read more
World

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who once hailed ‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’, wishes for safety for Israel, gets hate from Islamists and ‘liberals’ in return

OpIndia Staff -
Gal Gadot's prayer for peace in her home country Israel irks up 'liberals' who even accused her of being a genocide enabler.
Read more
News Reports

Rihanna gets cancelled by Islamists for saying that Israeli and Palestinian lives are equal

OpIndia Staff -
Several social media users slammed Rihanna for her Instagram post mourning the loss of lives on both sides during Israel-Palestine conflict
Read more
News Reports

While Delhi govt was alleging inadequate oxygen supply, data show it was returning oxygen to suppliers, asked them to store the excess

OpIndia Staff -
Due to lack of storage plants and not enough demand, Delhi govt had returned oxygen and asked the suppliers to store them
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,969FansLike
543,593FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com