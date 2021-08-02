The Indian women’s hockey team today beat the Australian team 1-0 to enter the semi-finals.

India had qualified for the knockout stages after finishing fourth in Pool A. The women in blue started on a positive note against Pool B toppers Australia and kept the pressure on them throughout all quarters. This will be the first time Indian women’s team will play the semi-finals in hockey in Olympics.

In 1980 Moscow Olympics, they had finished fourth. However, back then the format was different and there were no knockout matches.

India will now face Argentina in the semifinals. A spot in the semifinals also means that Indian team will bring home a medal match for the first-time in Olympics.