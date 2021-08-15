Pak ambassador to Afghanistan tweets consular services being offered without ‘extortion money’, invokes hilarious reactions

As Afghanistan gets taken over by Taliban, many countries are evacuating their citizens for safety. Amidst all this, Pakistan embassy has also reached out to its citizens and offered consular services to its citizens as well as Afghan and other nationals. The same was tweeted by Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan.

Pakistan Embassy in Kabul is extending consular services for Pakistanis, Afghans and other countries’ nationals. The visas and consular services are being extended expeditiously and without charging any illegal or extortion money @SMQureshiPTI @ForeignOfficePk @PakPMO — Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) August 14, 2021

Khan tweeted that the Pakistan embassy in Afghanistan is extending these services expeditiously and ‘without charging any illegal or extortion money’. That the Ambassador had to clarify no extortion money is being demanded by the embassy in such war-like situation, left netizens amused.

Was extortion money being charged earlier ? — High (@talkingcurves) August 14, 2021

Some were curious to know if the Pakistan embassy in Afghanistan charged extortion money earlier.

It is good that you have acknowledged that previously your embassy was officially and quite brazenly charging illegal or extortion money 🤭 — Waheed Mohmand (@Waheedmoeed) August 15, 2021

Many also joked that finally the Pakistan embassy has admitted it earlier charged extortion money.

Pakistan Embassy in Kabul is extending consular services without charging extortion money. https://t.co/jsJEY2KgXK — 7lescomen🇮🇳 (@7lescomen) August 15, 2021

That such services are being offered without extortion money was perhaps the bigger news.

Why were you charging extortion money? https://t.co/F8evQm30On — Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) August 14, 2021

Some asked the right questions too.

Pakistan diplomats and their embarrassing tales

That Pakistan embassy had to reiterate that they will not be charging extortion money should not quite come as a surprise. In April 2021, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had constituted a high level inquiry against Pakistan embassy in Saudi Arabia which was accused of charging extortion money from the labourers. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia was being probed for the same.

In April this year, two Pakistani diplomats were caught stealing from a store in South Korea. One of the diplomats stole a hat worth $10 (11000 South Korean won) while another diplomat shoplifted chocolate treats worth $1.70 (1900 South Korean won). It must be mentioned that both were caught stealing from the same shop on different dates. In 2018, a Pakistani diplomat was caught stealing the wallet of his Kuwaiti counterpart.

Even Pakistan’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations, Munir Akram has also been accused of domestic violence by his live-in partner. He was excused due to diplomatic immunity. In another incident, an Assistant Visa officer at Pakistan high commission, Bangladesh, Mohamed Mazhar Khan was arrested after his role in a syndicate was busted. The syndicate used to smuggle Fake Indian Currency Notes through Assam and West Bengal border.

Due to the worsening image of the Pakistani diplomats, the United States government had imposed travel restrictions banning their movement beyond a 25-miles radius around Washington DC without approval between May 2018 and May 2019.