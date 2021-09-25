The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan has suspended mobile internet services, bulk SMS/MMS and social media platforms in Ajmer district from 6 am to 6 pm on Sunday, September 26, in the wake of state teacher eligibility test, Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test or REET, the state government announced on Saturday.

Rajasthan | Mobile internet services, bulk SMS/MMS and other social media by Internet Service Providers (except for voice call of landline, mobile phone, & landline broadband) to be suspended in Ajmer district from 6am to 6pm on September 26 in the wake of REET exam pic.twitter.com/uRHLKQqbcq — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2021

“Internet services, bulk SMS/MMS/Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media by Internet Service Providers (except for voice call of landline, mobile phone, and landline broadband, lease line data) to be suspended in Ajmer district from 6 am to 6 pm on September 26 in the wake of REET exam,” said Ajmer district magistrate in an order.

The decision to suspend services was taken a day after the Rajasthan police apprehended a gang of four members with Rs 5.60 lakhs in cash in an alleged attempt to make dummy candidates appear for REET 2021. CM Gehlot issued a warning for state government personnel against helping candidates cheat in the test. He also authorised the withdrawal of affiliation and recognition of private institutes if any of their staff is caught facilitating cheating.

Tight security has been arranged to prevent cheating in the exams. Even officials such as collectors and SPs will not be allowed to take their mobile phones to the examination centres while visiting them, Education minister Govind Singh Dotasra said.

The decision to ban the internet during the exams was taken despite the Rajasthan High Court asking the state government to avoid suspending the internet to conduct exams in the past, as it causes inconvenience to other people utilising services such as booking cabs, ordering food and other essential services online.

The REET is scheduled to take place on Sunday for the recruitment of 31,000 Grade 3 teachers in the state. The REET admit card was released by the Board on September 17, 2021, and the exam was planned for June 20 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

It is worth noting that the exam is being conducted almost after three years in the state. As per reports, the exam is slated to be conducted at 4,153 examination centres across 200 places in the state. In the state’s capital, Jaipur, more than 2.5 lakh candidates will appear for the examination at 592 centres. The state govt has arranged free travel for candidates, for which the transport department has hired private buses.

As the examination is taking place after 3 years, a large number of candidates, around 16 lakh, are appearing for the exams. To avoid crowding during the test, the administration has ordered shops and business establishments to remain shut on Sunday.