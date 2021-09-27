The Bharat Bandh called by the anti-farm law protesters saw unprecedented scenes around the country. In Jalandhar, army vehicles were stopped by the protesters and prevented from moving.

The protesters could be heard telling the Jawans that if they are from the army, then they should stand with the protesters. They asked why should they allow the vehicles to move. In Bengaluru, one protester ran over the feet of the DCP with his car. The accused has been arrested by the police.

The 10-hour Bharat Bandh was called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha in their bid to pressurise the government into repealing the farm laws. The shutdown began at 6 am in the morning and will remain in force till 4 pm.

Protesters have sat on railway tracks to prevent the passage of trains and have also blocked highways to prevent the movement of people and goods. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has thrown his support behind the protesters. Fellow dynast Priyanka Vadra Gandhi, too, has come out in support of the Bharat Bandh.

However, it has failed to make much of an impact as people have continued to go about their daily routine disregarding the call to bring the country to a halt.