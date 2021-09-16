Thursday, September 16, 2021
HomeCrimeBihar: Sunny Sinha stabbed to death by local goon Mohammed Ladla, police had let...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bihar: Sunny Sinha stabbed to death by local goon Mohammed Ladla, police had let him go with a warning

Meanwhile, JDU MP Santosh Khushwaha visited the bereaved family and assured them that Sinha's case will put on a speed trial.

OpIndia Staff
Bihar: Young man named Sunny Sinha stabbed to death by Mohammad Ladla and gang
Representational image, via witter
0

Four killings in the span of three days have caused widespread outrage in Bihar’s Purnia district. The gruesome murder of Sunny Sinha, a private bank employee on September 13 by his neighbour has put a question on the law and order situation in the state.

Amidst a function organized by Sinha’s family at their home, an intoxicated Mohammed Ladla along with his friend Mohammad Laal landed at the occasion uninvited. The two started smoking cigarettes when Sinha and his family asked them to leave the premises. 

Enraged by this, Ladla went to gather his gang and returned with 20 to 25 people. When Sinha went to talk to Ladla who was creating a ruckus, he was stabbed brutally in his chest. Ladla and his group fled the spot soon after murdering Sinha. 

Sinha’s family had warned the police

Reportedly, before Sinha was hacked to death, the locals had alerted the local police of the nuisance created by Ladla and his gang. However, instead of arresting Ladla who was found in an inebriated condition, the police simply let him go with a warning. 

Locals outraged by the incident said that Sinha was killed because the police did not act on time and appropriately. They also alleged that drugs are being sold widely in the district under police protection.

The locals and several Vishwa Hindu Parishad members also accused the patrol police teams and traffic police of extortion. 

Ladla’s FB profile

The prime accused Mohammed Ladla’s Facebook profile has created a furore on social media. As shared by Swarajya journalist Swati Goel Sharma, Ladla’s social media profile reads, “Sunlo RSS Bajrang Dal BJP walo ham dal nahi khof banate hai isliye miya bhai kehlate hai (I am called miya because I don’t create gangs but I create fear.)

Meanwhile, JDU MP Santosh Khushwaha visited the bereaved family and assured them that Sinha’s case will put on a speed trial. He also said that he has spoken to SP Dayashankar who is already investigating the matter.

In another case from Madhubani, a boy who was allegedly high on drugs thrashed his father to death. The resentment against the police and local administration is on a rise.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBihar law and order, Sunny Sinha death, Bihari gunda
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Government and Policy

How India mastered the COVID vaccination process and how the Media lied, obfuscated and shifted goal post to shame the nation

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Ever since India began vaccination for COVID, we have had a “If India vaccinates at this rate, it will take a million zillion years to vaccinate entire population” gang active in the English media.
Opinions

Afghanistan, France, India, Japan: Learn not to trust the USA

Abhishek Banerjee -
Liberals all over the world endorsed Joe Biden because they thought Trump was a “white supremacist.” Since coming to power, he has sidelined the only two non-white countries in his Indo-Pacific alliance.

Pakistani boat named ‘Allah Pawawakal’ with 12 crew members apprehended by the coast guard in Indian waters near Gujarat

ISIS terrorists from Al-Hind module attempted to form ‘Islamist caliphate’ in South India, hatched plot to kill Hindu leaders: NIA

Ex-Armyman tweets video of Army band playing Aarti music with misleading claims, liberals blame ‘Modi’s Hindutva’

‘Mai aaunga na, I will come back for sure’: says Yogi Adityanath on returning as UP Chief Minister

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
576,512FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com