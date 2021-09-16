Four killings in the span of three days have caused widespread outrage in Bihar’s Purnia district. The gruesome murder of Sunny Sinha, a private bank employee on September 13 by his neighbour has put a question on the law and order situation in the state.

Amidst a function organized by Sinha’s family at their home, an intoxicated Mohammed Ladla along with his friend Mohammad Laal landed at the occasion uninvited. The two started smoking cigarettes when Sinha and his family asked them to leave the premises.

Enraged by this, Ladla went to gather his gang and returned with 20 to 25 people. When Sinha went to talk to Ladla who was creating a ruckus, he was stabbed brutally in his chest. Ladla and his group fled the spot soon after murdering Sinha.

Sinha’s family had warned the police

Reportedly, before Sinha was hacked to death, the locals had alerted the local police of the nuisance created by Ladla and his gang. However, instead of arresting Ladla who was found in an inebriated condition, the police simply let him go with a warning.

Locals outraged by the incident said that Sinha was killed because the police did not act on time and appropriately. They also alleged that drugs are being sold widely in the district under police protection.

The locals and several Vishwa Hindu Parishad members also accused the patrol police teams and traffic police of extortion.

The prime accused Mohammed Ladla’s Facebook profile has created a furore on social media. As shared by Swarajya journalist Swati Goel Sharma, Ladla’s social media profile reads, “Sunlo RSS Bajrang Dal BJP walo ham dal nahi khof banate hai isliye miya bhai kehlate hai (I am called miya because I don’t create gangs but I create fear.)

In Bihar, a 25-year-old youth, Sunny Sinha, was stabbed to death by one Mohammed Ladla, who had brought a mob at Sunny’s house over a spat, on 13 September. Multiple stabs with knife



Read the Facebook bio of the accused, Ladla pic.twitter.com/6nVSqFEqQE — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) September 16, 2021

Meanwhile, JDU MP Santosh Khushwaha visited the bereaved family and assured them that Sinha’s case will put on a speed trial. He also said that he has spoken to SP Dayashankar who is already investigating the matter.

In another case from Madhubani, a boy who was allegedly high on drugs thrashed his father to death. The resentment against the police and local administration is on a rise.