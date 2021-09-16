TMC MP Nusrat Jahan has named her newborn baby boy Yishaan J Dasgupta, according to the birth registration certificate document issued by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. As per the details out in the public domain, Debashish Dasgupta, which is the formal name of actor Yash Dasgupta, has been mentioned as the child’s father in the birth certificate. The actor and politician welcomed her baby boy on August 26, 2021.

Image credit: Patrika

This birth certificate confirms the speculations that Nusrat’s estranged husband Nikhil Jain is not the father of the child, and Yash Dasgupta is the actual father.

According to reports, the Bengali actress and the Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi was hospitalised at Kolkata’s Neotia Hospital on August 25, 2021. Nusrat was driven to the hospital by Yash Dasgupta, who had later confirmed that Nusrat and her baby are doing fine. “For those who have been enquiring about Nusrat’s health, the mother and child are healthy and doing well,” Yash Dasgupta said.

Nusrat Jahan had previously declined to answer a query regarding the baby’s father. When asked about the father’s name during a press conference, the actress reportedly remarked, “It is very easy to put a black spot on the character of the person by asking vague questions as to who the father of the child is.”

Nusrat Jahan carrying Yash Dasgupta’s child, said reports

In June this year, rumours of the actress-turned-politician dating her costar Yash Dasgupta had started doing the rounds, after reports of a split between Nusrat Jahan and her husband Nikhil Jain surfaced.

Nusrat Jahan Ruhi had married Nikhil Jain two years ago. However, the relationship between the two turned sour within a year of their marriage. She had claimed that her marriage with Nikhil Jain in Turkey was not valid as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, and it was not valid in India as the interfaith marriage was not registered under the special marriage act. In the meantime, Nusrat’s closeness with actor Yash Dasgupta continued to grow as they were seen together at different parties.

Ever since the TMC MP had announced her pregnancy in a cryptic post on her Instagram account, speculations were rife regarding the father of the unborn child. However, media reports had then suggested that Nusrat Jahan carrying Yash Dasgupta’s child.