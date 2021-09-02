The Pioneer Editor and former BJP MP Chandan Mitra passes away, condolences pour in

The Pioneer Editor and former two-time Rajya Sabha MP from Bhartiya Janta Party Dr Chandan Mitra passed away on Wednesday night. A tweet by his son Kushan Mitra suggested that he had been suffering for a while.

Prime Minister Modi condoled his passing.

Mitra’s friends took to Twitter to condole his demise. Current Rajya Sabha BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta Tweeted, “I lost my closest friend—editor of Pioneer & former MP Chandan Mitra—this morning. We were together as students of La Martiniere & went on to St Stephen’s & Oxford. We joined journalism at the same time & shared the excitement of Ayodhya & the saffron wave.”

“I am posting a photograph of Chandan Mitra and me together during a school trip in 1972. Be happy my dear friend wherever you are. Om Shanti,” he continued sharing an old image with his friend.

Senior Adviser to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Kanchan Gupta Tweeting a Shloka from Gita for his friend said, “My dear friend Chandan Mitra, editor of The Pioneer, is no more. May happiness travel with him to the other side. Till we meet again, memories will remain.”

RSS leader Ram Madhav too Tweeted a condolence message. “Very sorry to hear abt d demise of former MP n senior journalist Sh Chandan Mitra. He was a good friend. Served on d India Foundation Board for many years until his health forced him to withdraw from public activism. Condolences to @kushanmitra n other near and dear. Om Shantih,” reads Madhavs Tweet.

Chandan Mitra a former BJP member had switched to the Trinamool Congress in 2018. He worked as the editor of The Pioneer after resigning as printer and publisher of the newspaper in June this year.