Sunday, September 26, 2021
CJI NV Ramana quotes the Communist Manifesto to ask women to demand 50% reservations in Judiciary

The CJI remarked that there are only 11% female judges in the High Court. The number is in the 30s in the lower judiciary and in the Supreme Court, only 4 out of 33 judges are women.

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: India TV
Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, encouraged women to demand 50% reservations for them in the Judiciary. He said that it is their right to demand women reservations. CJI Ramana also observed that women have nothing to lose.

The CJI cited a famous quote from the Communist Manifesto by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. The quote says, “Workers of the world, unite!”

“This needs urgent correction. People will cite difficulties that women have to face to be fully represented. That is not correct. I agree there is the client’s preference, uncomfortable environment, and lack of infrastructure are the major issues unfriendly to women in the legal profession. Among the 60,000 Courts, 22% do not even have toilets due to which even lady officers suffer,” CJI NV Ramana said.

The CJI also said that physical hearings are likely to resume after Dussehra, which were stopped in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. He also expressed hope for more women to join the judiciary so that the 50% representation is achieved soon.

 

Searched termsCJI women reservations
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

