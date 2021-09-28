Days after actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was granted bail in the pornography case, actress and model Gehana Vasisth has come out to lend her support to the businessman. Speaking about the recent statements by Sherlyn Chopra aimed at Raj’s actress-wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Gehna said that Chopra is mudslinging allegations at Shilpa Shetty Kundra only for public attention.

In an interview with ETimes, Gehana remarked that Sherlyn Chopra should ‘worship’ Raj Kundra for ‘making her whatever she is today’.

Gehana Vasisth aka Vandana Tiwari, who is known for her role in the ALTBalaji series Gandii Baat, was granted interim bail by the Bombay HC in the same case that Raj was arrested in. Kundra was released on bail earlier this month.

Sherlyn Chopra mocks Shilpa Shetty Kundra post Raj Kundra’s release

It may be noted that actor Sherlyn Chopra, who had earlier claimed that Raj Kundra was instrumental in getting her into the adult film industry, has been taking jibes at Shilpa Shetty post Raj Kundra’s release in the infamous pornography racket.

She had recently taken to her Twitter handle to tag Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra and post: “You do sashtang pranams on TV to those artists whose art you are influenced by. Please show some sympathy to the women who are suffering by stepping out of reel life and going into the real world. Believe me, the whole world will bow down to you!” Sherlyn was making reference to Shipa’s action on Super Dancer 4, the dance reality show the latter has been judging.

Previously Sherlyn and mocked Shilpa Shetty for her statement to the Mumbai police where she claimed she was not aware of Raj’s business. “According to some reports, didi is saying that she was not aware of the nefarious activities of her husband. Didi is also saying that she doesn’t know about the movable and immovable assets of her husband. How true is this statement, you guys can understand yourselves,” she said in a video.

Sherlyn Chopra has earned a lot of money because of Raj: Gehana Vasisth

Speaking to ETimes, Gehana said Sherlyn is trying to stay in the headlines by making personal comments about actor Shilpa Shetty. “She has nothing else to do and is only doing this to keep herself in the news. Also, Sherlyn pulled off this stunt so that she does not come across as accused of making bold content. But now she has started getting personal with Shilpa Shetty, who is not giving any attention to her statement. Shilpa doesn’t even see it as important enough to file a defamation case against her.”

Slamming Sherlyn for using Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s name and fame for personal benefits, Gehana remarked that Sherlyn Chopra has earned a lot of money because of Raj and should be thankful to him. She should ‘worship him’, said Gehana.

‘All she knows is to strip’, Gehana accuses Sherlyn Chopra of dragging Raj Kundra into making adult content

She further accused Sherlyn of dragging the businessman into making bold content. While Sherlyn met Raj only two-and-a-half years ago, she was ‘making porn and even more sleazy content’ since 2012, Gehana claimed.

Gehana Vasishth further tore into Sherlyn Chopra by saying: “All she knows is to strip and now she is mudslinging to be in the news. She also knows that she will get attention only if she speaks against Raj Kundra and that is what she has been doing. She probably felt left out after Raj Kundra came out of jail and people forgot about her, so, she began attacking Shilpa Shetty. Thankfully, for Shilpa, Sherlyn does not exist at all,” Gehana said.

Sherlyn Chopra’s string of allegations against Raj Kundra

Ever since businessman Raj Kundra’s alleged involvement in the infamous pornography case came to the fore, actor Sherlyn Chopra has time and again come up with shocking claims about the businessman and his role in the racket. On August 9, Chopra had revealed how Raj Kundra used to meet her at the 5-star hotel JW Marriott for their work-related meetings. She had stated that she got into a contract with Kundra’s firm, Armsprime Media, on 26 March 2019. Four days before signing the contract, i.e 22 March 2019, Chopra had met Kundra at JW Marriott, Juhu.

A week before that, Chopra had told India Today that Raj Kundra had tricked her into pornography. “Raj Kundra was my mentor. He misled me by assuring me that whatever I was doing is for glamour. He even told me that Shilpa Shetty loves my videos and photos. Raj Kundra made me believe that semi-nude and porn is not a big deal in today’s time, it’s casual everyone does it and I should do the same,” Sherlyn Chopra had said during her interview with India Today.

The accusations were, however, not limited to this. Sherlyn Chopra had also accused Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra of sexual assault. Chopra in a statement recorded with Mumbai Police said that Raj Kundra tried to kiss her, and she had to hide in the washroom to avoid the situation. The actress in her police statement had revealed that she had filed an FIR against him in April 2021 alleging sexual assault.

Further, in her statement to the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police in March 2021, actor Sherlyn Chopra had said that Raj Kundra had urged her to create content for his HotShots app, but she had refused as she found content on his platform to be “sleazy and downmarket”.