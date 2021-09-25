A 44-year-old teacher from Kerala was sentenced to 29.5 years imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor girl in 2012, reported Onmanorama News.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Rafeek. While serving as a teacher at a private school in Pavaratty, he had sexually exploited an Std-I student. The incident took place 9 years ago when the students had gone for a school picnic. On returning home, the victim felt weak and traumatised. The mother of the child took her to the hospital for immediate medical attention. Following an examination, the doctor confirmed to the victim’s mother the sexual abuse faced by the child.

She had also sustained serious injuries to her internal organs. A case was registered after the victims’ relatives had filed a complaint with the police. A Prevention of Child Sexual Offences (POCSO) fast track court sentenced Rafeek to 29 years and 6 months in jail for committing the heinous crime. Additionally, Justice MP Shibu directed him to pay ₹2.15 lacs as a fine, failing which the prison sentence will be extended by an additional 2 years 9 months. The victim was represented by the Special public prosecutor KS Binu.

Surging cases of molestation, rapes and crime against minors in Kerala

Between January 1 to May 31 this year, 627 cases of rapes of children were reported in Kerala. Further, as many as 1,639 cognisable cases of crimes against children were registered in the same period. This included 15 murders, 89 kidnappings and abduction and six cases of exposure and abandonment. Five cases were registered for child marriage. In July, a 6-year-old innocent was murdered after being raped in Vendiperiyar.

When the matter came to light, the local MLA resolutely opposed the child’s postmortem. Despite all the obstruction, when the investigation progressed, it was found that the perpetrator of the heinous act was none other than the CPI(M) worker who exploited the girl and later killed her with hellish torture. The simmering anger of the cruelty meted out on the girl was reflected on the streets of Kerala when villagers clashed with the police and thrashed the accused in the case.

As per documents available in the public domain, women in Kerala are suffering from a host of dangers. According to the official website of Kerala Police, till May 2021, 886 rape cases, 1437 molestation cases, 75 kidnapping cases, 149 molestation cases, 1159 domestic violence cases, and 1502 other offences were registered in the state. Overall, the number of crimes registered in the first 5 months of 2021 alone is 5208. Last year, 12,659 cases of crimes against women came to light in Kerala.