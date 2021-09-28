Mumbaikars are paying a hefty price for the tree-hugging Andolanjeevis and some petty politicians who have successfully derailed the Mumbai Metro Phase 03 project. As per a Times of India report, the loans for the Metro 3 rail corridor could dry up in the next few months owing to the escalation in costs.

‘JICA warns of cash crunch’

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) which oversees the 33.5 km Metro 3 rail corridor is primarily being funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

As per the TOI report, the MMRC has already spent Rs 18,400 crore on the project. Additionally, the project with an initial estimation of Rs 23,136 crore, will now cost Rs 33,406 crore due to severe delay. It is imperative to note that the Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) budget for the city this year is Rs 39,000 crore.

JICA has now warned of a cash crunch as the state cabinet sits on a proposal to approve the cost escalation. The agency says, more funds can be released only after the state cabinet sanctions the revised cost.

‘CM did not reply to a letter by Japanese ambassador’

Japanese ambassador to India, Suzuki Satoshi in a letter dated February 17, 2021, wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressing concern over the expected ‘cash crunch’ and ‘significant delay in project timelines.’ Satoshi in that letter had also urged the CM to approve the revised cost for the fourth tranche of the loan to enable JICA to release the money.

“During JICA’s detailed fact-finding mission with MMRC, conducted from December 2020 to January 2021, it was recognized that there is a real possibility for MMRC to face fund shortage within the next fiscal year (FY2021) if an additional loan cannot be provided by end of fiscal (FY2020),” read the ambassador’s letter.

“As a financer of this project, the government of Japan and JICA are strongly concerned that the project would potentially face serious difficulties such as significant delays or stagnation unless the loan is extended in a timely manner,” the letter read further.

The letter, however, has not been responded to as yet. As per the report, a senior Mantralaya official has assured that the state cabinet will take up the cost revision proposal “soon.”

Aarey protests and Shiv Sena’s politics have derailed Metro3 plans

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, shortly after coming to power had scrapped the Metro 3 car shed at Aarey, trying to appease the ‘environmentalists’ whose concerns were already dismissed by the Supreme Court as invalid. The Chief Minister had then asked the Metro officials to explore the option of setting up the depot for Metro 3 and Metro 6 (Vikhroli to Lokhandwala) at Goregaon Pahadi in June this year.

Interestingly, there is no progress on Goregaon Pahadi land selection process since the CM’s request. “There is a general sense of disappointment and disillusionment among the designers, engineers and contractors working on the project because there is no clarity from the government. There is serious uncertainty,” Mumbai Mirror reported quoting sources.

Meanwhile, the MMRCL has started planting trees at Metro-3 stations. While the project approvals are still pending, the CM in 2020 had ordered the immediate withdrawal of cases registered against the ‘environmentalists’ who had opposed tree felling in Aarey in 2019, just ahead of the Maharashtra state elections.

As per the deadline, the first phase of Metro 3 rail corridor extending from Aarey to BKC was supposed to be ready by December 2021. With no car shed, the delays are going to be indefinite.

In January 2020, a committee set up by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in December had recommended lifting the stay on construction of the Mumbai Metro Line 3 car shed at Aarey Milk Colony. Reportedly, the committee has said that shifting the car shed site from Aarey would not be viable. The committee has cited issues such as increased costs, logistical issues and delays in the completion to rule out the option of shifting the project to another location.

It is notable here that despite all approvals by the concerned authorities and go-ahead by the courts, the Shiv Sena had fanned the protests against the Aarey Metro car shed project. Many Bollywood celebrities and ‘Andolanjeevis’ had joined the misinformed campaign, and Aaditya Thackerey had used the protests as a political launch pad before the elections.

No car shed, no Metro

After scrapping the Aarey car shed plans, Uddhav Thackerey had proposed land in Kanjurmarg as the site for the car shed. But that land is stuck under litigation, as per the Union Government, the land is owned by the Salt Commissionerate, which reports to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Since the Goregaon Pahadi suggestion is yet to see any progress either, there is no car shed as of now.

Though 70% of the Metro project is complete and the car shed is just 2% of it, Metro cannot function without a car shed. Even if another site gets approved, getting a car shed commissioned will take a minimum of 3.5 to 4 years.

As per the TOI report, the MMRC had already ordered 31 rakes and had paid Rs 400 crores for it. But the rakes cannot be brought to Mumbai yet because there is no car shed and no trial track. The report further says that soon, contractors may start seeking compensation for damages because of delays to the project.