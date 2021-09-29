Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday took to Twitter to ‘warn’ people from media against using ‘abusive’ terms to describe senior Congress leader and son of party president Rahul Gandhi.

कान खोलकर सुन लिया जाए।



राहुल गांधी जी इस समय विपक्ष के प्रमुख नेता हैं।



उनके बारे में अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता क़तई स्वीकार नहीं करेंगे।



लोकतंत्र के चौथे स्तम्भ का दायित्व निभा रहे हर मीडिया का पूर्ण सम्मान है।



लेकिन मर्यादा नहीं भूलना चाहिए। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) September 28, 2021

Baghel tweeted, ‘Listen up, Rahul Gandhi is the main leader of the opposition. Congress workers will not tolerate ‘abusive’ words against him. We respect every media house which is being a responsible fourth pillar of democracy. But do not forget your limits.’

While Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP, is indeed one of the leaders of opposition, he is neither the party president (his mother is) nor is he the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

This, however, did not go down too well with netizens who did not take such threatening messages too kindly.

सीएम हैं की गुंडा है ? इसी प्रकार की भाषा के बाद राजीव गांधी ने 10 हजार सिखों का कत्ल करवाया था — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) September 29, 2021

BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga questioned whether Baghel is a chief minister or a goonda. He reminded that similar language used by Rajiv Gandhi in 1984 after Indira Gandhi’s assassination led to killing of thousands of Sikhs.

पप्पू के लिए रात में 12 बजे ट्वीट हो रहा। इतना ध्यान अपने राज्य में देते तो इस्तीफ़ा देने की नौबत ना आती। — Facts (@BefittingFacts) September 28, 2021

Other Twitter user pointed out that Baghel is tweeting for ‘Pappu’, a nickname given to Rahul Gandhi by many, at midnight. “If you’d have given this much attention to your state, you would not have to tender your resignation,” he added. Chhattisgarh, too, is currently facing political upheavals as various Congress factions are fighting amongst themselves.

राहुल गांधी गधा है.. ले कर ले कार्यवाही अब। — Dr Smoking Skills (@Smokingskills07) September 29, 2021

One Twitter user, paying no heed to the warning said that Rahul Gandhi is a donkey and dared Baghel to initiate action against him.

A step away from chanting 'sar tan se juda' https://t.co/Nj1QcNWoua — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) September 29, 2021

Swarajya journalist Swati Goel Sharma pointed out how this kind of threat was just one step away from ‘sar tan se juda’, a slogan changed by Islamists who give a call for beheading on allegations of blasphemy.

It seems the trigger for such a reaction was a show on Times Now by Navika Kumar where she was discussing the Punjab political crisis. “… want my vacation and I’ll go for vacation. And the day he returns, bl**dy… I’m sorry, sorry, on the day he returns Punjab is in the headlines…” she said.

How dare #KachraNavika use derogatory language against @RahulGandhi.



It's a warning to @TimesNow and @navikakumar .. they must publicly apologise or face consequences in a Gandhian way!@vineetjaintimes is this your news channel or what? APOLOGISE! pic.twitter.com/DvlZrR9UlT — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) September 28, 2021

Congress leaders then took to Twitter to trend ‘Kachra Navika’ and hurled choicest abuses towards her for saying ‘bloody’ on air in a sentence that also included Rahul Gandhi.

The 'unparliamentary' language of this fake journalist is a reflection of the frustration of this BJP-RSS puppet. Even she can see that the BJP is losing support rapidly and is unable to handle her helplessness. Sad little baukhlaye huey chuhey. #KachraNavika — Hasiba | حسيبة 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) September 28, 2021

Navika Kumar later took to social media to apologise for her momentary lapse in flow of conversation and using an ‘unparliamentary word’ on air.

She mentioned how she had immediately apologised for using the word as well. However, despite that, Congress workers, leaders and supporters were not satisfied. They demanded her to be taken off air.

Shows your upbringing. Have some shame and resign ASAP.@vineetjaintimes pull this lady off. — Mini Nair (@minicnair) September 29, 2021

It's deliberately done by you @navikakumar

You have to release a video apologising to @RahulGandhi & mention that you'll never repeat that insanity again ever.



WHAT A SHAME… You run a Media House.#KachraNavika — 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐢 ~ सौरभ राय 🇮🇳 (@SaurabhRaii_) September 28, 2021

This apology is a sham. #KachraNavika you used Sanghi level of language against @RahulGandhi on a national television and you must issue an apology on TV …and so should @TimesNow. Nothing short of it will be acceptable for @INCIndia and its workers. https://t.co/fmhzxmB5zB — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) September 28, 2021

Some even demanded she releases a video apology and promises never to ‘repeat this insanity’ ever again against Rahul Gandhi.Apparently nothing short of on-air apology will work for Congressis.

It must be noted that Congress-friendly media houses as well as Editors’ Guild of India and other media organisations have not yet commented on Baghel’s threat to media houses.