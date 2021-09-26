A day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hinted at the possible involvement of the PFI (Popular Front of India) in the violence that took place in the Darrang district, he has now urged the Union government to ban the radical Islamist outfit in the state.

He remarked, “Prior to the day of the incident, in the name of carrying food articles to the evicted families, PFI visited the site.” Sarma said that the radical Islamist group played a key role in the violence during the anti-eviction drive. The Assam Chief Minister further emphasised that a dossier has been sent to the Centre seeking a ban on PFI.

“On the point of CAA investigation PFI state president was arrested for three months and thereafter the court had given him bail. The Assam government has already sent a dossier to the Centre seeking a total ban on PFI. So whatever the Assam government needs to do against PFI, we are doing,” Himanata Biswa Sarma added.

On Saturday, he cited state intelligence reports that claimed certain people had pooled Rs 28 lakhs during the last three months assuring people that eviction won’t happen. These individuals, Sarma insisted, mobilised instigators and wreaked havoc when they could not stop the authorities from carrying out the eviction drive.

Violence breaks out in Darrang district in Assam as encroachers lock horns with security forces

On Thursday, an eviction drive conducted by the administration in Darrang district in Assam had turned violent after encroachers of the land attacked security forces. While 9 policemen were injured in the attack by the mob of illegal encroachers, 2 attackers were killed in retaliatory police firing.

The incident took place at the Dholpur in the Garukhuti area near the Sipajhar town in Darrang district in Assam, where the Himanta Biswa Sarma government is conducting an eviction drive of illegal settlers on land belonging to the government or other organisations like temples. When the eviction party reached the place inhabited by Bengali speaking Muslims on Thursday, hundreds of people clashed with the police, attacking them with stones, machetes, pointed bamboo sticks etc.