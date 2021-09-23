In a first major foreign visit amidst the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the USA on Thursday starting his three-day visit. PM Modi is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, deliver a talk at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and attend a QUAD leaders in-person meeting.

Landed in Washington DC. Over the next two days, will be meeting @POTUS @JoeBiden and @VP @KamalaHarris, Prime Ministers @ScottMorrisonMP and @sugawitter. Will attend the Quad meeting and would also interact with leading CEOs to highlight economic opportunities in India. pic.twitter.com/56pt7hnQZ8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

During the long flight, the PM shared an image of himself immersed in paperwork on board the Air India One. The image instantly started trending all over social media.

“A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work,” Modi Tweeted sharing an image.

A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work. pic.twitter.com/nYoSjO6gIB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

Upon landing, Modi received a warm welcome from the members of the Indian community in Washington DC. To receive him at the Andrews Joint Airforce Base were senior officials of the Biden Administration, India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and a significant number of Indian Americans.

“Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world,” the PM Tweeted.

Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world. pic.twitter.com/6cw2UR2uLH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

On the first day of the tour, the Prime Minister is slated to meet US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Eisenhower Executive Office building. This will be followed by interactions with global CEOs including one-on-one meetings with Cristiano E Amon from Qualcomm, Shantanu Narayen from Adobe, Mark Widmar from First Solar, Vivek Lall from General Atomics, and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone.

Just ahead of departure, the PM had informed, “At the invitation of @POTUS @JoeBiden, I am visiting USA to continue our dialogue, and exchange views on areas of mutual interest. Also looking forward to meet @VP @KamalaHarris to discuss global issues and explore ideas for cooperation between India and US.”

Will also participate in the Quad with President @JoeBiden, PM @ScottMorrisonMP and PM @sugawitter. We will take stock of outcomes of Summit in March. I will also address UNGA focusing on the global challenges. https://t.co/FcuhlJbeSl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

“Will also participate in the Quad with President @JoeBiden, PM @ScottMorrisonMP and PM @sugawitter. We will take stock of outcomes of Summit in March. I will also address UNGA focusing on the global challenges,” he had said further.

As per a Government of India press release, Modi will be concluding his visit with an address at the United Nations General Assembly. His speech is expected to entail pressing global challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.