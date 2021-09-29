After “I told you so,” on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s antics, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has now declared that the just resigned PCC chief is all set to dump the Indian National Congress and hop to another party.

As per Tribune, when the former CM was asked about Sidhu resigning from his post as state party president on the grounds of ‘principles,’ he said, “What principles? He’s only making grounds to quit the Congress. Wait and watch, he will join another party very soon.”

“I’ve known this boy (Sidhu) since his childhood. He has been a loner and can never be a team player,” remarked Amarinder Singh further.

Sidhu unwilling to budge

Reportedly, several Congress leaders and MLAs rushed to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s residence on Monday to listen to his grievances and reasons for submitting his resignation. It is imperative to note that according to the latest information, the Congress Party’s top brass has refused to accept the resignation of the state party president.

However, Sidhu allegedly said that he is not willing to rethink “with present political changes in the government.”

In just a little over two months from grabbing the position of PCC chief, Sidhu declared that he could not be a mere “puppet in the hands of the party high command”.

“I have promised to the people of Punjab that I will keep their interests above everything else and will not compromise on it,” said Sidhu to the party leaders.

Sonia consults party veterans

The Gandhis who were vacationing in Shimla had to cut short their trip and head back to the national capital after the news of Sidhu’s resignation jolted the party.

Reports suggest that Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi has called upon a few senior leaders to clean the political mess.

“With his public resignation, the messy fallout and subsequent resignations of supporters, Sidhu appears to have made reconciliation difficult, if not impossible. The party wants a solution but this is a Catch-22 situation,” informed a Congress leader to Tribune.

My sense is a search for replacing the PCC chief may well be on while other solutions are mulled. Views are being sought on the way forward,” the leader said further.

On the other hand, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal claimed that everything is under control. “All will be well. This is an emotional reaction by Mr Sidhu,” he remarked.

Hours after Sidhu tendered his resignation, his close aide and treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal and general secretary Yoginder Pal Dhingra also resigned in solidarity.