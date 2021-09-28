Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Gandhis cut short their Shimla trip after Sidhu resigns as state party chief, had gone on vacation after Capt resigned as Punjab CM

As Punjab crisis deepens, Gandhis cut short their Shimla vacation they went on after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab CM.

OpIndia Staff
Gandhis cut short their Shimla vacation amid Punjab crisis
Shortly after the news of Navjot Singh Sidhu quitting as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President surfaced in the media, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were seen at Chandigarh Airport heading back to New Delhi.

Reportedly, the Gandhis who were vacationing in Shimla after the resignation of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh seem to have cut short their trip.

They were seen at the airport just a while after Amarinder Singh left for the national capital. 

It is expected that Capt may meet the BJP leaders like Party President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah later in the day.

Amidst the political commotion, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on being asked about Sidhu’s resignation as party state president said that he has no information about the same. 

“I have full confidence & faith in (Navjot Singh) Sidhu Sahab,” he said further. We are not sure what that means.

However, after some time, he did say ‘koi gal nahi’ (it’s no problem) on being asked about Capt going to Delhi. He assumed that Capt has gone to Delhi to discuss Punjab issues after he said he was humiliated when he put his papers last weekend.

Gandhi’s vacation in Shimla

Congress Party President Sonia Gandhi had headed for a vacation to Shimla along with her son Rahul Gandhi on September 20. According to reports, the Gandhi family were at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s residence which is situated at the outskirts of Shimla. 

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was already there in her Shimla Cottage where she was later joined by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The family decided to vacation just a day after former Punjab CM had tendered his resignation.

 

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

