Shortly after the news of Navjot Singh Sidhu quitting as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President surfaced in the media, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were seen at Chandigarh Airport heading back to New Delhi.

#WATCH | Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were seen at Chandigarh International Airport on their way to New Delhi from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh



Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh is also reaching Delhi from Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/VYaiK9f2JP — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

Reportedly, the Gandhis who were vacationing in Shimla after the resignation of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh seem to have cut short their trip.

They were seen at the airport just a while after Amarinder Singh left for the national capital.

#WATCH | Former Punjab CM and senior Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh arrives at Chandigarh airport to leave for Delhi. pic.twitter.com/tgfoiOHyqv — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

It is expected that Capt may meet the BJP leaders like Party President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah later in the day.

Amidst the political commotion, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on being asked about Sidhu’s resignation as party state president said that he has no information about the same.

I have full confidence & faith in (Navjot Singh) Sidhu Sahab: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi pic.twitter.com/9w8brbQtwt — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

“I have full confidence & faith in (Navjot Singh) Sidhu Sahab,” he said further. We are not sure what that means.

"Koi gal nahi," Captain Sahab has been our CM, no problem… He must have gone there (Delhi) to discuss Punjab issues: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on former CM Amarinder Singh leaving for Delhi to reportedly meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, earlier today pic.twitter.com/7WhHXv1vIo — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

However, after some time, he did say ‘koi gal nahi’ (it’s no problem) on being asked about Capt going to Delhi. He assumed that Capt has gone to Delhi to discuss Punjab issues after he said he was humiliated when he put his papers last weekend.

Gandhi’s vacation in Shimla

Congress Party President Sonia Gandhi had headed for a vacation to Shimla along with her son Rahul Gandhi on September 20. According to reports, the Gandhi family were at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s residence which is situated at the outskirts of Shimla.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was already there in her Shimla Cottage where she was later joined by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The family decided to vacation just a day after former Punjab CM had tendered his resignation.