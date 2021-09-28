An undated video has emerged on social media platforms in which senior IAS officer Mohammad Iftikharuddin was seen holding sermons, telling people that Islam needs to be spread all over the world. Bhupesh Awasthi, National Vice President of Math Mandir Coordination Committee, levelled the allegations against the IAS officer and said that Iftikharuddin holds meetings at his official residence to fan Islamist sentiments and promote conversions.

A probe has been initiated by Kanpur Police in the case.

Notably, Mohammad Iftikharuddin is currently serving as the Chairman of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. A series of three videos have gone viral on social media in which Iftikharuddin was seen telling people the benefits of converting to Islam.

The videos seem to have been recorded in a well-furnished house. Awasthi alleged that it was a government residence. Iftikharuddin could be seen sitting on a chair while addressing the people who were sitting on the floor. He added, “– declare to the people of the world that the sovereignty and authority of Allah are to be established in the whole world.”

In another video, Iftikharuddin was seen sitting on the floor with other listeners while the Maulvi was giving Islamic lessons. He said that Allah had given Uttar Pradesh as a centre to them from where they could spread their word in the whole country and the whole world. After that, he narrated a shocking and derogatory story.

He said, “Recently, a man from Punjab converted to Islam. When I asked him the reason behind conversion, he said the death of his sister. When I asked for details, he said that when his sister died, she was burnt. Her clothes burnt off and she was naked. People were seeing the naked dead body of my sister. I could not bear that and come out. I thought the same would happen to me. People would watch me naked. The thought of such a thing happening in future made me convert to Islam.”

Police initiated probe

Reports suggest that Somendra Meena, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanpur (East), would probe the case. In a tweet, Police Commissionerate Kanpur Nagar said, “The investigation of the viral video of IAS officer Mohd Iftikharuddin taken at Kanpur Commissioner’s residence has been entrusted to ADCP East, Police Commissionerate Kanpur Nagar. It is being investigated whether the video is authentic and if there is any crime in it,” tweeted Police Commissionerate Kanpur Nagar.

Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said in a statement that the matter is serious. He said, “This is a serious matter. If there is anything like this, it will be taken seriously.”

Bhupesh Awasthi’s statement

OpIndia reached out to Bhupesh Awasthi to learn more about the case. He said that he had received the video on September 25. “As the videos had derogatory comments against Hinduism and the IAS officer was propagating conversion to Islam, I have written to the Chief Minister to probe the case. I have requested him to investigate if the video is authentic, and in case if it is authentic, then strict action should be taken against the IAS officer,” he added. Awasthi said that Iftikharuddin is currently serving in Lucknow and has served in many important posts in the past; hence the videos should be probed.