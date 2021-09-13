Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has on September 13 announced The Delhi Files, the third movie in the series of the history of Independent India. The first movie The Tashkent Files received critical acclaim and the second movie The Kashmir Files is to be released soon. The third movie is to be called ‘The Delhi Files’.

Announcing the movie, he said, ” Happy to announce the last and the boldest of the trilogy: The Delhi Files- Right to Life”. He further added “Hiding truth, denying justice and no value of human life are blots on our democracy. The Delhi Files is my boldest and exposes a gut-wrenching tale of our times. Starting shoot soon in Hindi and Punjabi.”

The Tashkent Files released in 2019 revolved around the mysterious death of former Indian prime minister Lal Bahadur Shashtri in Tashkent. Vivek Agnihotri won the National Film Award for best screenplay – dialogues for the movie. The Tashkent Files had met with scorn from the Lutyens ecosystem and Congress but was critically acclaimed. Tashkent Files also received the special honour of being invited for screening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vivek Agnihotri’s next movie The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits and the spread of Islamic terrorism in the valley.