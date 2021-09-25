On the completion of 100 years of the infamous 1921 Malabar massacre of Hindus by Moplah Muslims, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath spoke on a program hosted by a Youtube channel named Pnachjanya. The UP CM remembered how over 10,000 Hindus were brutally slaughtered in one of the worst communal genocides recorded in the annals of Indian history.

It was rather unfortunate that the Moplah genocide of Hindus and the Khilafat movement leading up to it is shamelessly whitewashed. Some named it the Moplah Rebellion, while others called it a repercussion and effect of Muslims’ wrath over the Khilafat movement’s failure. These people claimed that the Zamindaars tortured Muslims in Malabar in 1921. If this was the case then why thousands of Hindus were massacred. Is it only because the Hindus refused to convert, Yogi questioned.

Yogi Adityanath furthered said that the communal pogrom was originally appropriated as a peasant uprising by Marxist and leftist historians to suit their ideological narratives and requirements and to win over a large organised vote-bank for the Left parties. He added that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was one of the first ones to describe the Malabar Massacre as an anti-Hindu genocide through his book Moplah, which became hugely popular when it was published in 1924.

Even Dr B.R. Ambedkar has provided a detailed account of the incident in ‘Pakistan or The Partition of India’ and strongly condemned the brutal and unrestrained barbarism which was perpetrated freely by the Moplas upon the Hindus.

Yogi Adityanath further informed that during those days there was a lot of anti-Hindu sentiments in Southern India which was further stirred by the politicians supporting the Khilafat movement, resulting in the infamous Malabar genocide of Hindus by Moplah Muslims.

Theosophist and one of the most respected figures in India’s struggle for freedom during the 20th century, Annie Besant had also written about the barbarity inflicted on the Hindus during the Moplah Massacre in her book The Future of Indian Politics.

The valiant soldiers of the Gorkha regiment and other military units who were despatched to troubled parts of Malabar to quell the genocide of Hindus by fanatical Moplahs in 1921 valorously fought to save the Hindus from the Moplah fanatics.

This incident serves as a grim reminder of how Jihadi elements have shamed mankind. We must give serious consideration to how India might be liberated from such Jihadist ideology, said Yogi Adityanath.

The wounds of one of the worst communal pogroms recorded in the annals of Indian history remain fresh in the Hindu conscience even after 100 years of the infamous 1921 Moplah massacre. OpIndia has published a detailed report on the Moplah genocide of Hindus and 25th September 1921, the day when 38 Hindus were slaughtered and thrown in a well by a Muslim mob demanding a Caliphate in Malabar. The report can be viewed here.