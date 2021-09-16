‘Mai aaunga na, I will come back for sure’: says Yogi Adityanath on returning as UP Chief Minister

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has affirmed his supporters and core constituents that he is set to return to the office of chief minister of the state for the second consecutive term, and, he will break the record/taboo if in the last 35 years no chief minister in Uttar Pradesh could get the second term.

Yogi Adityanath who is heading the BJP led government in Uttar Pradesh where the assembly election is set to take place in the early months of 2022, said this during the interaction conversation with Times Now editor Navika Kumar.

The Sanyasi politician Yogi Adityanath also shared a short video of that interview on his Twitter timeline with a punchline confidently announcing ‘Mai aaunga na’ that literally translate “I will come back for sure.”

In the video Navika Kumar is asking Yogi Adityanath that from the past 35 years no chief minister in Uttar Pradesh could get reelected for the second term.

But before she could finish her question Yogi Adityanath intervened and replied: “I will come back.” She then further asked whether he (Yogi Adityanath) can break this record and how many seats he is confident to win as Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party has claimed to win 400 seats.

“We have come to break this record,” Yogi Adityanath said, adding the kind of the pro-BJP wave Uttar Pradesh is witnessing the BJP will win not less than 350 seats in the assembly.

“Note it down, we will win not less than 350 seats,” Yogi Adityanath said.

In the 2017 assembly election the BJP had won 312 out of 403 seats in the assembly. Yogi Adityanath spoke on several other issues of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh will go for an assembly poll along with other states namely Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand and the elections are likely to be held in February or March next year.

If Yogi Adityanath and the BJP are confident about the return of the party and the Yogi Raj in Uttar Pradesh, the reason was probably aptly displayed through writing in the background of that interview that reads ‘cleansing of opposition through development.’ Besides, in the last four years Yogi Adityanath has cultivated his image as a tough administrator with a clear vision for development that Uttar Pradesh requires.

In a recent survey of ABP-CVoters the return of Yogiraj is almost predicted.