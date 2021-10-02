On October 29, Ayodhya Police detained two Muslim youth dressed up as Hindu saints from Purakalandar square. They have been identified as Suddhu and Muharram, residents of village Darjipur. Police and intelligence agencies are interrogating the suspects. As per reports, Pura Kalandar Police got a tip on Saturday evening from an unknown youth about two suspects roaming around in the city in the guise of Sadhus on the pretext of begging.

After this, the police caught them and brought them to the police station. The suspects said that they have been dressing up like Sadhus and begging in Ayodhya around Diwali for years. They claimed to have been living at the residence of one Ajay Yadav, resident of Village Surji Virva. They further claimed that several families of their village are indulged in begging.

They told the Police that they are residents of Darjipur Village, Gosainganj Police Station, District Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Ayodhya Police has contacted Sultanpur Police to verify their details.

However, considering the potential security implications, the agencies have decided not to go by their words and investigate their motives. The Police are tracing the locations where the duo went. It is noteworthy that the Government of Uttar Pradesh is planning a large-scale festival, ‘Deepotsav’, on Diwali in Ayodhya. Governor, Chief Minister and Union Ministers, along with other VIPs, are scheduled to attend the festivities. The security agencies are on high alert to ensure safety during the festival.

Vijaysen Singh, Inspector-in-charge, said that the suspects have said that they are beggars. The Police are verifying the details. An investigation is underway in the matter.

OpIndia tried to contact Police but could not connect.

