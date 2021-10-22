American actor and producer Alec Baldwin is in the news again for ‘accidentally’ shooting a cinematographer with a prop gun on the set of a movie called the ‘Rust’. Reportedly, the director of the movie was injured and the director of cinematography Halyna Hutchins was killed in the incident.

The shooting is suspected to be an accident and no charges have been filed yet according to the police leading the investigation.

The latest media reports showed the shooting venue cordoned off while the police investigate the death.

Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set in New Mexico, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, authorities said https://t.co/oqAGhnR2ot pic.twitter.com/OG8q09OLz6 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 22, 2021

The Hollywood Actor has been known over the years for his violent antiques and eccentric behaviour, from fights with photographers to calling his then eleven-year-old child Ireland Baldwin a “rude, thoughtless little pig”. Let us recall some of Baldwin’s past incidents that have made headlines.

Fight with a photographer in 1995

In October 1995, the actor sprayed shaving cream on a photographer Alan Zanger’s car windows outside his Woodland Hills, California, home. This led to a ‘scuffle’ between the actor and the photographer where Zanger claimed that Baldwin had broken his nose. Then the actor had defended himself saying that he just ‘slapped’ the camera out of the photographers’ hands, as reported by People magazine.

Misbehaving with American Airlines staff in 2011

Baldwin was expelled from an American Airlines flight for using offensive language and misbehaving with the Airlines staff in 2011. The actor had then said, “Flight attendant on American reamed me out for playing ‘Words With Friends’ while we sat at the gate, not moving,” and also added “Last flight with American. Where retired Catholic school gym teachers from the 1950s find jobs as flight attendants.”

Another fight with a photographer in 2012

A Daily News photographer Marcus Santos had claimed that he was punched by the actor to which Baldwin’s representative had replied, “As Alec and his fiancée [Hilaria Baldwin] were leaving City Hall, a ‘civilian’ walking in front of Alec positioned himself to obstruct the view of a photographer aggressively trying to shoot the couple. The photographer was clearly frustrated, pushed past the bystander and assaulted Alec with his camera. There were no punches thrown, and any subsequent physical contact was simply Alec protecting himself.”

Arrested for riding his bike the wrong way in 2014

The actor was arrested for riding his bike the wrong way on Fifth Avenue ignoring the warnings issued by the authorities. NYPD spokesperson informed that Baldwin refused to slow and went the wrong way even after receiving warnings. The spokesperson also accused Baldwin of disorderly conduct.

Punching a man in 2018

The New York City Police Department had charged the actor with assault and harassment in 2018 after Baldwin had punched a man on East 10th Street between University Place and Broadway. It was reportedly a row over a parking space.