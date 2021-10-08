On Thursday (October 7), deceased Bollywood actor Sidharth Shukla was posthumously awarded for his performance in the web series ‘Broken but Beautiful Season 3.’ Dubbed as the Adgully’s Editor’s Choice, Shukla was honoured with the ‘Popular Actor (Male) in Web Originals – Hindi/Regional’ award.

Sidharth Shukla wins popular award after his death

Following the announcement by Screenxx, the late actor began trending on the No.2 position on the micro-blogging site. Sidharth Shukla appeared in several shows such as ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and ‘Big Boss Season 13’.

Screengrab of Twitter trends

While Balika Vadhu made him a household name, Shukla also emerged as the winners of Big Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Shukla also acted in Dil Se Dil Tak and hosted the crime drama series Savdhaan India and the reality show India’s Got Talent. He made his Bollywood debut in 2014 in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He also participated as a ‘senior’ member in Big Boss 14. He breathed his last on September 2 at the Cooper Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack.