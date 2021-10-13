Hindu boy assaulted by Muslim mob in Madhya Pradesh for requesting to chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai

A 19 years old Hindu boy Bharat Singh and others were assaulted by a group of Muslim youths on Tuesday on the issue of chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai during prayer at the school under Barod police station of Agar-Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

On the complaint of the victim Agar-Malwa district police lodged an FIR against nine named and unknown persons under various sections of IPC and SC ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. The district administration has also deployed police in the locality to maintain law and order. Some of the accused persons could be identified as Tahir, Azhar, Azad, Shakil, Pintu, Saufi, Raja Khan, Arif Khan and others. According to the media reports police have detained four persons in this assault.

"Nine known & 9 unknown people were booked on charges of rioting &assault," Badod SHO Vivek Kanodia said

The victim is the native of Amba village under Barod police station and he studies in class 12th in Mahavir Jain Vidya Mandir. The dispute started during morning prayer at the school where after the national anthem, students chanted Bharat Mata Ki Jai. But Tahir, Sameer, Alfaz and Sahil, who are also students at the same school, remained silent.

The victim said that he along with his friends Kuldeep Singh, Yuvraj, Tarun, Rohit and others were participating in the morning prayer. When he found these boys silent and not chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai, he inquired whether they have any problem in chanting. Victim told the police that on being inquired these boys said that they did not know who Bharat Mata was.

After school got over, the victim was walking towards bus stop they stopped him and questioned him why did he ask them to chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai. After that they allegedly beat him up with sticks. They also assaulted two more boys, Gopal and Prembai. They also threatened that if they ask them to say Bharat Mata Ki Jai again they will kill them. One Munnalal was assaulted as he tried to film the incident.