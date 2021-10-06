Wednesday, October 6, 2021
HomeNews ReportsUnion govt approves 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks (PM MITRA), to...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Union govt approves 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks (PM MITRA), to generate 7 direct and 14 lakh indirect employment

The PM MITRA scheme is inspired by the 5F vision of PM Narendra Modi, Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign

OpIndia Staff
4

The Narendra Modi government at the centre has approved the establishment of 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks (PM MITRA) in the country with the objecting of putting the country on the global textiles map. The PM MITRA initiative was announced in the union budget for 2021-22.

According to a statement issued by the govt of India, the PM MITRA scheme is inspired by the 5F vision of PM Narendra Modi. The 5F formula includes Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign. This integrated vision will help to further the growth of the textile sector in the economy. No other competing nation has a complete textile ecosystem like India, which is strong in all five Fs.

The scheme will offer an opportunity to create an integrated textiles value chain right from spinning, weaving, processing/dyeing and printing to garment manufacturing at one location. Such an integrated textile value chain at a single location will reduce the logistics cost of the industry.

Each PM MITRA site will generate 1 lakh direct and 2 lakh indirect employment. This means the entire scheme will generate 7 lakh direct employment and 14 lakh indirect employment.

The scheme will involve a total outlay of Rs. 4,445 crore in a period of 5 years. The 7 Mega Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks will ne se up at Greenfield / Brownfield sites located in different willing states. States with a contiguous and encumbrance-free land parcel of 1,000+ acres along with other textiles related facilities and ecosystem have been welcomed to submit proposals for the parks.

So far states like Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Assam, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana have expressed interest in setting up PM MITRA sites. The final sites will be selected by a Challenge Method based on objective criteria.

The centre will provide ₹500 crore towards Development Capital Support (DCS) of to all Greenfield PM MITRA and a maximum of ₹200 Crore to Brownfield PM MITRA sites, while ₹300 Crore of Competitiveness Incentive Support will be provided to each site for early establishment of textiles manufacturing units. The state governments will contribute by making provision of 1,000 Acre land for the development of a world-class industrial estate.

The PM MITRA parks will include core infrastructure like incubation centre and plug and play facility, developed factory sites, roads, power, water and wastewater system, common processing house and CETP and other related facilities e.g. design centre, testing centres etc. Apart from these, they will contain support infrastructure like workers’ hostels and housing, logistics park, warehousing, medical, training & skill development facilities etc. PM MITRA will develop 50% area for pure manufacturing activity, 20% area for utilities, and 10% of area for commercial development.

The parks will be developed by a Special Purpose Vehicle which will be owned by the respective state government and government of India in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) Mode.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

When ‘Ravan’ Arvind Trivedi blessed me

Nirwa Mehta -
'Ravan' Arvind Trivedi and I recited first stanza of Shiv Tandav Stotra as Narendra Modi looked at us. Arvind Trivedi then put his hand on my hand and blessed me.
News Reports

‘Cowards can only pelt stones and fire bullets from behind’: Murdered Kashmir Pandit’s daughter challenges killers to face her

OpIndia Staff -
"I am an associate professor, my brother is a famous diabetologist, my mother runs our shop. Our father had started from nothing, but this is what he has made us. These people (terrorists) can only kill the body, but not the spirit," the young woman said.

Worried about Aryan Khan’s diet, mother Gauri takes McDonald’s burgers to NCB office for him to relish

‘Don’t want fake sympathies from perpetrators of 1984 Sikh genocide’: Posters come up in Lucknow ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Lakhimpur Kheri visit

Islamic terrorists kill Kashmiri Pandit who had refused to leave Kashmir during the height of militancy, 2 other civilians killed

Lakhimpur Kheri: Rahul Gandhi continues to make misleading statements to fan unrest

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
581,311FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com