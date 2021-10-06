The Narendra Modi government at the centre has approved the establishment of 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks (PM MITRA) in the country with the objecting of putting the country on the global textiles map. The PM MITRA initiative was announced in the union budget for 2021-22.

According to a statement issued by the govt of India, the PM MITRA scheme is inspired by the 5F vision of PM Narendra Modi. The 5F formula includes Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign. This integrated vision will help to further the growth of the textile sector in the economy. No other competing nation has a complete textile ecosystem like India, which is strong in all five Fs.

The scheme will offer an opportunity to create an integrated textiles value chain right from spinning, weaving, processing/dyeing and printing to garment manufacturing at one location. Such an integrated textile value chain at a single location will reduce the logistics cost of the industry.

Each PM MITRA site will generate 1 lakh direct and 2 lakh indirect employment. This means the entire scheme will generate 7 lakh direct employment and 14 lakh indirect employment.

The scheme will involve a total outlay of Rs. 4,445 crore in a period of 5 years. The 7 Mega Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks will ne se up at Greenfield / Brownfield sites located in different willing states. States with a contiguous and encumbrance-free land parcel of 1,000+ acres along with other textiles related facilities and ecosystem have been welcomed to submit proposals for the parks.

So far states like Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Assam, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana have expressed interest in setting up PM MITRA sites. The final sites will be selected by a Challenge Method based on objective criteria.

The centre will provide ₹500 crore towards Development Capital Support (DCS) of to all Greenfield PM MITRA and a maximum of ₹200 Crore to Brownfield PM MITRA sites, while ₹300 Crore of Competitiveness Incentive Support will be provided to each site for early establishment of textiles manufacturing units. The state governments will contribute by making provision of 1,000 Acre land for the development of a world-class industrial estate.

The PM MITRA parks will include core infrastructure like incubation centre and plug and play facility, developed factory sites, roads, power, water and wastewater system, common processing house and CETP and other related facilities e.g. design centre, testing centres etc. Apart from these, they will contain support infrastructure like workers’ hostels and housing, logistics park, warehousing, medical, training & skill development facilities etc. PM MITRA will develop 50% area for pure manufacturing activity, 20% area for utilities, and 10% of area for commercial development.

The parks will be developed by a Special Purpose Vehicle which will be owned by the respective state government and government of India in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) Mode.