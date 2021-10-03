On Saturday (October 2), Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif died in Germany at the age of 66, after suffering from serious heart complications. His demise was confirmed on Twitter by the Pakistani ambassador to Germany, Dr. Mohammad Faisal. In a tweet on Saturday, he wrote, “With deep sorrow, it is announced that Mr. Umer Sharif has passed away in Germany. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way.”

With deep sorrow it is announced that Mr. Umer Sharif has passed away. In #Germany. Our deepest condolences to hie family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) October 2, 2021

Prior to his death, Umer Sharif had appealed to the government to facilitate his visit abroad for further treatment. “My doctor has recommended me to travel abroad for better treatment. I had initially undergone treatment at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre. Whenever Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan asked me to amplify his voice, I did so at his request. Today, when I need to be treated in the United States, I hope Imran Khan will listen to me and do the needful,” the comedian had made an appeal to the federal government on September 9.

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/ ARY News)

Financial aid and the delay in travelling to the United States

Waseem Badami, the host at ARY News, added that Umer Sharif had to be treated within a span of two weeks. While taking cognisance of the matter, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had released PKR 4 crores for his treatment from the ‘Sindh Relief Measures and Discretionary Grants.’ However, it was only until September 14 that the matter was brought to the notice of the CM’s Secretariat. On September 16, Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui, the advisor to the Sindh CM, informed on Twitter that the US Consulate had issued the visa for Umer Sharif.

Even happier to inform that visa has been issued just now. Thank u to the team at US Consulate for the support extended https://t.co/nC8RnCSSZa — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) September 16, 2021

However, it was not until September 28 when Umer Sharif could finally depart for the US from Pakistan via an air ambulance. Waseem Badami had tweeted, “Finally, Umer Sharif left for America. Praise the Almighty. And thank you very much for the steps taken by the federal and Sindh government…Umer Bhai, get well soon and come back.” The Pakistani comedian, who had originally appealed to Imran Khan for help on September 9, could not leave the country for surgery until 3 weeks later on September 28.

بالاخر عمر شریف صاحب امریکا روانہ ہوگئے الحمد للہ۔

آپ سب کی دعاوں کا۔ اور وفاقی و سندھ حکومت کے اقدامات کا بہت شکریہ۔

خدا کرے جلدمحسن پاکستان ڈاکٹر قدیر کے حوالے سے بھی اچھی خبریں آئیں۔

عمر بھای جلد صحتیاب ہو کر جلد واپس آئیں انشااللہ۔#UmerSharif pic.twitter.com/2rJSQyA5om — Waseem Badami (@WaseemBadami) September 28, 2021

He was scheduled to leave for the US last Sunday (26th September), but it was delayed as his health condition deteriorated hours before the scheduled departure. The departure was delayed as doctors had said that his condition was critical and it was not safe for him to travel. Finally, the air ambulance carrying him and his wife Zareen Umer had departed from Karachi on September 28. But it was too late by then, as Umer Sharif died before reaching USA for better treatment.

Umer Sharif hailed invasion of Somnath temple, had mocked Brahmins in the name of comedy

A popular figure in Pakistan and India, Umer Sharif’s health deteriorated during a stopover in Germany. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to complications. The Pakistani comedian had appeared in the Indian comedy programme ‘Laughter Challenge.’ His death was mourned by several Indians, including comedian Kapil Sharma. However, Sharif exhibited religious bigotry during a Pakistani show and gleed at the destruction of the ancient Somnath temple by Islamic invaders.

For all Siddhus and Buddhus of India who will mourn death of Pak comedian #umarsharif pic.twitter.com/cnfMGl6MDD — Pakistan Untold (@pakistan_untold) October 2, 2021

“Read the history of Islam. We attacked Somnath 17 times before conquering it. Here will be just one round and Pakistan will beat India to raise its flag,” he was heard as saying. When he appeared on the ‘Laughter Challenge’, he mocked Brahmins by claiming that a Muslim man (who played the character of a Hindu pandit) took the name of ‘Allah instead of a Hindu God’.