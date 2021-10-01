While Congress leadership is busy patching the cracks in the party in Punjab, Chhattisgarh and even Kerala, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh was suddenly found singing praises for Home Minister Amit Shah.

At a book launch event in Bhopal yesterday, the senior Congress leader was seen praising the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. As per reports, he was sharing the memories of his ‘Narmada Parikrama’ yatra 4 years ago.

#WATCH | Once, we reached Gujarat at 10:30 pm. There was no way ahead through forested area&no facility for an overnight stay. A forest officer arrived& you'll be surprised to know that he told me that Amit Shah had directed him to fully cooperate with us: Digvijaya Singh,Cong pic.twitter.com/9wa5umk0nk — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

Narrating an incident, Digvijay Singh stated that during the Yatra, he had once reached Gujarat late in the night. It was a hilly and forest area with no proper roads and no boarding facilities.

There, a forest officer came to meet them, Singh narrated further. He had introduced himself and said to Singh that he has been instructed by Amit Shah to see to it that Digvijay Singh and his associates face no trouble and are well taken care of.

Singh further stated that even though it was a remote area, they were given places to rest and good food. They were also helped in their travel and sent safely to their destination.

He added that Gujarat elections were going on at that time and as usual, he, (Digvijay Singh) was one of Amit Shah’s biggest critics. Yet Amit Shah saw to it that they get to reach their destination safely and face no hardships on the way.

Singh further stated that he has never met Amit Shah in person, but he had conveyed his gratitude to him after that incident. He further added that what Shah did, was a mark of how political opponents should be, respectful and cordial towards each other in behaviour while continuing with their political duties.

Digvijay Singh praises RSS too

Digvijay Singh, who has long been a constant mud-slinger at the RSS and had even tried to pass off the 26/11 Mumbai attacks as ‘RSS ki Saajish’ (RSS conspiracy) was suddenly found praising the RSS too.

As per reports, Singh stated that during his ‘Narmada Parikrama’ Yatra, RSS workers met him regularly and kept asking him about his well being and comfort. During the Yatra, once RSS workers had even helped him to spend a night at a Dharmashala run by the Manjhi community in Gujarat’s Bharuch area. Digvijay Singh states that he was surprised by the care and hospitality shown by RSS workers and had asked why they are doing so.

The RSS swayamsevaks had replied that they have been instructed by the senior leadership of the Sangh to help Digvijay Singh during the Narmada Yatra. Digvijay Singh, his wife Amruta and some Congress leaders had undertaken the Narmada Yatra in 2017, walking along the length of the Narmada river.

Digvijay Singh was speaking at the launch event of a new book ‘Narmada Ke Pathik’ (the travellers of Narmada), written by his long time associate OP Sharma at Bhopal yesterday.

Digvijay’s praise for Amit Shah and RSS comes amid Congress crisis

It is notable here that the Congress party is facing a major crisis in Punjab. Days after forcing Amarinder Singh to resign and making Charanjit Singh Channi the CM, the party has been in turmoil with the resignation of Sidhu. Former CM Amarinder Singh has also been going vocal with his dissatisfaction with party leadership.

A big faction of Congress leaders in Punjab is against the high command’s decision to back Sidhu and Amarinder Singh’s meeting with Amit Shah has created new worries. At such a time, a party veteran like Digvijay Singh singing praises of Amit Shah comes as a rather amusing development.