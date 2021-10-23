Saturday, October 23, 2021
News Reports
Updated:

Jammu and Kashmir: Security agencies set up drone grid to monitor localities with minority populations to prevent terror attacks

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police will keep constant surveillance on at least 15 identified pockets in the valley with the most minority population

OpIndia Staff
Personnel of CRPF and J&K Police monitoring drone grid. Image source Times of India
2

Security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have decided to enhance the security of localities of minority populations through a drone grid, a drone-based surveillance system. The decision has been taken in the wake of a spate of killings of civilians by Pakistani-supported Islamic terrorists who are especially targeting non-Kashmiri Hindu and Sikh minorities.

As the Union Minister of Home and Affairs, Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to the Valley, security agencies have made an elaborate long-term security bandobast with twin objectives to neutralize terrorists and to protect civilians.   

DIG of CRPF (Operation) Mathew A John confirmed the deployment of a new surveillance system in the areas where minorities live. “The step has been taken in the spate of attacks on the minority community members and migrant labourers,” CRPF DIG told the media.

The decision for a dedicated drone grid, as the system is named, was taken after security agencies huddled in a closed-door meeting to give a befitting reply to terrorists and to ensure the safety of minorities. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police will jointly carry air surveillance through drones in as many as 15 identified pockets in the Valley which has the maximum concentration of the minority population. These minority pockets are mainly located in Srinagar as well as Lal Chowk. Other security agencies too will have key stakes and responsibilities in the new system in saving the life of civilians in the Valley, both Kashmiri and non-Kashmiri.    

The testing of the drone grid has already been started as security personnel were seen flying drones in the Pratap Park area.

A CRPF personnel testing drone in Srinagar. Image source Times of India

A control room is being set up by the J&K Police for round-the-clock surveillance. The moment the control room spots suspicious moments of persons in these areas, it will red flag security personnel on the ground with coordinates for action.

This move is expected to instil confidence in civilians and it will be able to stop any surprise dastardly attack on minorities by Islamist terrorists. Pakistan is desperately trying to revive terrorism in the valley where so far 12 civilians have been killed. Security forces neutralized 14 Islamic terrorists whereas nine security personnel also died.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

