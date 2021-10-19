Fabindia, after removing its ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ collection, has claimed that it was not their Diwali collection. The claim comes after the brand made a reference to the ‘festival of love and light’ in one of their deleted tweets.

Our current capsule of products under name Jashn-e-Riwaaz is celebration of Indian traditions. The phrase means that, literally. Capsule is not our Diwali collection of products. Our Diwali collection 'Jhilmil si Diwali' is yet to be launched. Please keep a look out:Fabindia Spox — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

The Fabindia spokesperson said, “Our current capsule of products under name Jashn-e-Riwaaz is celebration of Indian traditions. The phrase means that, literally. Capsule is not our Diwali collection of products. Our Diwali collection ‘Jhilmil si Diwali’ is yet to be launched. Please keep a look out.”

Jashn-e-Riwaaz can no longer be found in the collection list on their website at all. In one of their deleted tweets regarding the Jashn-e-Riwaaz collection, they mentioned the ‘festival of love and light’, a phrase used to describe Diwali often.

Deleted tweet by Fabindia

Fabindia received severe backlash over the collection, following which they removed their tweets and attempted to remove it from their post on other social media platforms. They were accused of appropriating a Hindu festival by users on social media, who were incensed over the name that was chosen for the collection.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had said, “Deepavali is not Jash-e-Riwaaz. This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires, must be called out. And brands like Fab India must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures.”

Following the controversy, the brand has come up with a collection titled ‘Jhilmil si Diwali’, which is much more in sync with the Hindu ethos of the festival. However, it appears that the brand wants its customers to forget that the Jashn-e-Riwaaz fiasco ever happened at all.