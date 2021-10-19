Tuesday, October 19, 2021
HomeNews ReportsFabindia claims Jashn-e-Riwaaz was not their Diwali collection, after deleting tweet that mentioned 'festival...
News Reports
Updated:

Fabindia claims Jashn-e-Riwaaz was not their Diwali collection, after deleting tweet that mentioned ‘festival of light’

The claim comes after the brand made a reference to the 'festival of love and light' in one of their deleted tweets.

OpIndia Staff
Fabindia claims Jashn-e-Riwaaz was not their Diwali collection, after deleting tweet that mentioned 'festival of light'
Image Credit: Zee News
3

Fabindia, after removing its ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ collection, has claimed that it was not their Diwali collection. The claim comes after the brand made a reference to the ‘festival of love and light’ in one of their deleted tweets.

The Fabindia spokesperson said, “Our current capsule of products under name Jashn-e-Riwaaz is celebration of Indian traditions. The phrase means that, literally. Capsule is not our Diwali collection of products. Our Diwali collection ‘Jhilmil si Diwali’ is yet to be launched. Please keep a look out.”

Jashn-e-Riwaaz can no longer be found in the collection list on their website at all. In one of their deleted tweets regarding the Jashn-e-Riwaaz collection, they mentioned the ‘festival of love and light’, a phrase used to describe Diwali often.

Deleted tweet by Fabindia

Fabindia received severe backlash over the collection, following which they removed their tweets and attempted to remove it from their post on other social media platforms. They were accused of appropriating a Hindu festival by users on social media, who were incensed over the name that was chosen for the collection.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had said, “Deepavali is not Jash-e-Riwaaz. This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires, must be called out. And brands like Fab India must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures.”

Following the controversy, the brand has come up with a collection titled ‘Jhilmil si Diwali’, which is much more in sync with the Hindu ethos of the festival. However, it appears that the brand wants its customers to forget that the Jashn-e-Riwaaz fiasco ever happened at all.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJashn-e-riwaaz
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
584,324FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com