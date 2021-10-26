‘Veer has asked me to buy him an army uniform for his birthday’: Father of 4-year-old boy, whose video of saluting a CISF official went viral

A video of a little boy saluting security personnel at Bengaluru Airport has been winning the hearts on the internet. In the video, the kid is seen walking along with his father outside the airport, stopping right in front of a security vehicle to offer a perfect salute to the security personnel on board it. The security official reciprocates the heartwarming gesture made by the 4-year-old boy by performing a salute in return.

The video, which reflects the deep respect and admiration that soldiers command in India, went viral shortly after it was shared on the internet. The video was first shared by a user named Abhishek Kumar Jha on Twitter, who claimed it was shot by one of his friends at the Bengaluru airport. The video was accompanied by the emotional number of “Teri Mitti” from the movie Kesari, which seemed to have further enhanced the feeling of patriotism in the clip.

The video shared by Abhishek Kumar Jha has racked up 2200+ retweets and has been viewed more than 84,000 times. Before long, several social media users reposted the video and praised the little boy for melting their hearts with his gesture.

Ye hai humaare bharat ki sanskruti aur parvarish. Jai hind. And salute to the parents for such upbringing. Hats off.🙏🙏🙏

“Watched multiple time and its brought tears in my eyes every time. Lots of love for the family and their upbringing. Jai Hind,” another Twitter user replied to the video.

Watched multiple time and its brought tears in my eyes everytime 🙂🙂 Lots of love for the family and their upbringing. Jai Hind🙏🙏

The video also overwhelmed not just common people on the internet but also stirred army officers and politicians alike. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar reposted the video on his Twitter timeline and lavished praises on the four-year-old.

“At #Bengaluru airport – a young Indian snaps off a salute to our men in uniform. Respect and patriotism is learnt young,” he tweeted along with the hashtags #Respect and #JaiHind.

At #Bengaluru airport – a young Indian snaps off a salute to our men in uniform. Respect n Patriotism is learnt young.



Video courtesy @MihirkJha 🙏🏻



pic.twitter.com/IeEkTZCnIH — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) October 24, 2021

‘Outpouring over the video unexpected and overwhelming’: Father of 4-year-old Veer Arjun

The four-year-old boy in the video is Veer Arjun, son of Arjun MS, an entrepreneur who lives in Bengaluru. OpIndia got in touch with Arjun to get his comment on the video that is being widely shared online. He said the outpour to his son’s video was both unexpected and overwhelming.

“It was just a random day we went to pick our relative at the Bengaluru airport. While we were waiting for the relative’s arrival, Veer was curious about the camouflage Tanker vehicle standing at the curbside close to the arrival gate. He requested me to take him closer to the tanker. After that it was his move to salute,” Arjun told OpIndia.

When asked if his son has always been fascinated by the Armed Forces, Arjun responded in the affirmative, adding that he watches kids rhymes in which one of them is related to soldiers and armed forces. Arjun says his son has asked him to buy an Army uniform for him on his upcoming birthday.

While the video, in unwritten language, narrates the love and respect of Indians for the security personnel (as they render security to the citizens by fighting with every perilous situation) it is clear from the video that even a little boy understands the sacrifice of the security personnel and thus wants to pay respect. And above all, the soulful number ‘Teri Mitti’ can be heard in the background which enhances the feel of patriotism in the clip