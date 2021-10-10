In shocking turn of events, it has been revealed that Sachin Dixit had murdered his lover Heena alias Mehendi before taking the infant with him from Vadodara only to abandon the child at Gandhinagar gaushala. As per reports, he had kept the body of the child’s mother in a suitcase and left the child at the gaushala.

As per local media reports, on Friday afternoon, Sachin Dixit got into an argument with the child’s mother and his lover. Angry, Dixit killed Heena and packed her body in a bag.

As per reports, Sachin Dixit has confessed to murdering the woman. The body was kept in the kitchen in the apartment in Vadodara.

As per reports, Sachin and Heena used to stay as a live-in couple since 2019. He had met her in 2016 when he went to one showroom in Ahmedabad and got into a relationship with her. Later they took a break but soon they again started living together again. In 2020, Heena gave birth to the child. He joined a company named Ozone in Vadodara two months back and since then he was spending 5 days a week in Vadodara and two in Gandhinagar. He took Heena and the child with him in Vadodara where they stayed in rented apartment.

Dixit was already married and has a wife who lives in Gandhinagar. His parents, too, live with them in Gandhinagar. Suspicions were raised after no whereabouts were traced of the infant’s mother. Heena asked him to choose between herself and his wife, Anuradha which led to fight between the two. He did not want to leave his wife and parents and hence killed Heena.

Sachin Dixit abandoned infant in Gandhinagar gaushala

On Friday night, at around 8 PM, a volunteer at Swaminarayan Gurukul, Pethapur, gaushala, heard cries of a child and found that an 8 month old infant, named ‘Smit’ by administration, was left there. He informed the Swamiji of the Gurukul and informed police control room. The police reached the spot and started investigation.

On Saturday, the police identified Sachin Dixit, father of the abandoned child, who had left him there. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Sachin worked in Vadodara where he got into the relationship with the child’s mother. He was married as well and lived with his wife and parents in Gandhinagar. After abandoning the child he had left for Kota. However, the police has now caught him and brought him to Gandhinagar and then to Vadodara. He will be produced before the magistrate on Monday.