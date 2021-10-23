Despite the passage of a stringent law to curb the menace of grooming jihad, there seems to be no end to the malaise afflicting the society. Recently, a case of grooming jihad has been reported in Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where a Muslim man assumed a Hindu identity by tying a Kalava on his hand and sporting a tilak on his forehead to lure a Hindu girl into marrying him.

The man scrupulously concealed his Muslim identity but one day, his wife accidentally caught him offering namaz in their house. Perplexed by the site of her husband praying like a Muslim, she inquired with him the reason for the same. She was aghast to find that her husband was not a Hindu as he had portrayed before the marriage and instead was a devout Muslim.

After she came to know that she had been tricked into marrying a Muslim man, the woman tried to bring an end to the relationship. However, her husband refused to budge and instead pressurized the woman to convert her religion. When the woman refused to do so, the accused demanded money from her and threatened to kill her.

Scared of her predicament, the victim rushed to the Sahibabad police station in Ghaziabad and filed a complaint against her husband. Besides accusing her husband of cheating, the woman has also accused him of sexually assaulting her.

The police have launched an investigation into the case by registering a case of cheating against the accused. In her complaint, the victim has alleged that her husband, Sahil Khan, had furnished fake documents to pose himself as a Hindu man, Sahil Singh, and entrapped her in a love relationship before marrying her. Khan is on the run and the police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.