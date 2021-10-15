The Haryana police have made one arrest in the brutal murder of Dalit labourer Lakhbir Singh at the Kundli border. The accused named Nihang Sarabjit was arrested by the Police. A media report suggests that the ‘Nihang’ was arrested after he surrendered claiming responsibility for killing Lakhbir Singh.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows the police taking away the accused in a police van amidst “Bole so Nihal” slogans.

As can be seen in the snippet, the Nihang Sikhs who have gathered around the police van, chant the slogan as the police lead the accused into the police jeep.

#WATCH | Haryana Police detains one person in connection with the Singhu border incident.



A body was found hanging with hands, legs chopped at the spot where farmers’ protest is underway (Kundli, Sonipat). FIR has been lodged. pic.twitter.com/gxfXTJ4kIu — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

Reports suggest that the arrest is made based on suspicion, and further investigation is underway.

On Friday, October 15, a gruesome murder was reported from the Singhu-Kundli border protest site where farmers have been camping for more months now against the three farm laws. A badly mutilated corpse of a man, whose hands were chopped and legs cut, was suspended over a police barricade, reportedly by Nihang Sikhs for allegedly committing blasphemy. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Lakhbir Singh.

A video clip had emerged in which some Nihangs were seen standing around the injured man with his severed left hand close to his head. He is accused of desecrating a Sikh sacred book by the group.

According to the FIR, locals had informed the police that Nihangs had chopped off a hand of the man, later identified as Lakhbir Singh and strung him to a nearby scaffolding.

The FIR also mentions that there was a huge crowd of Nihang community members gathered at the place. However, none of them assisted the police in their investigation and protested against the police for removing the body of the decedent from the scaffolding.

Section 302, which deals with murder, and Section 304, which deals with death by negligence had been filed against unknown people in the case. An investigation has been ordered to probe the matter.