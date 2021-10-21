Amidst the series of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh during Durga Puja festivities from 13 to 17 October 2021, there is a rise in fear of how the Hindu victims are going to revive from the heinous crimes against them. The Bangladesh Chapter of the World Hindu Federation has come forward to stand with the victims in their time of need. Those who like to contribute to the cause, can use the following bank details for the same.

Account Name: DIPAN MITRA

Bank Name: Dutch Bangla Bank Limited. Dhanmondi Branch, Dhaka, Bangladesh

Account no: 1101510120712

Routing no: 090261183

Swift Code DBBLBDDH

BKash Number: +8801912174793 (Bkash is an online financial app that allows money transfer to Bangladesh via an international network of financial institutes)

In a press statement, World Hindu Federation’s Bangladesh Chapter said that the situation is getting worse. Describing the attack that happened on October 17, they said, “On 17 October 2021, at night a barbaric attack happened at Pirgonj in Rangpur district. The Muslims attacked Hindu villages and set fire on 300 Hindu Houses, and looted everything. All the 300 houses were totally burnt. Now they are living in the most vulnerable situation.”

Appeal for donation by World Hindu Federation, Bangladesh Chapter

Reportedly, on Sunday, they carried out arson at a village and burnt 20 Hindu homes in Pirganj Upazila in the Rangpur Division of Bangladesh. As per reports, Muslims in Jelepolli in Majipara had alleged that a Hindu man had posted ‘content dishonouring religion’ on Facebook. The frenzied mob of radical Islamists targeted three villages, namely, Majhipara, Bottola and Hatibandha villages in Pirganj Upazila.

The statement says that 17 Hindus are missing while several incidents of rape happened over the past few days. They appealed for financial help and alleged that the government was silent and action from the administration was non-visible. It added, “This is a pre-planned attack of Hindu cleansing from Bangladesh. Still, three crores Hindus are living in Bangladesh. Hindus have no demand. They want security and dignity to live as a Hindu in Bangladesh.”

It further read, “We are appealing to all to stand beside Bangladeshi Hindus. Your small contribution can make a great impact to protect and save the Hindus in Bangladesh. Your donation is highly appreciated. Please donate us through flank and BKash (Online Mobile Money) Transaction.” The organization is also working on enabling online donation or payment portals for donations.

The attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

For over five days, houses and temples of the Hindu community in Bangladesh have been under the attack of radical Islamists. It started on October 12 when multiple incidents of idol vandalism took place ahead of Puja. On Sunday, Islamic extremists vandalized the Durga idol of Sri Shamshaneshwar Shiva Vigraha Mandir in the Firingibazar area in Chittagong, Bangladesh.

On October 14, it was reported that several other Puja pandals were vandalized. Videos of broken idols, demolished pandals and Moorti of Maa Durga being thrown in a pond emerged on social media platforms along with other videos of attacks on Hindus. On October 16, the ISKCON temple was attacked by a 400-500 strong Muslim mob. On October 17 and October 18, the attacks continued, and houses of Hindus were vandalized. Many were reported injured, and some reported dead after the attacks.