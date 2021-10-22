Amid a series of targeted terror attacks on non-Kashmirs, The government of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have shifted 26 suspected terrorists and overground workers of terrorist outfits from various jails in the union territory to the central jail Agra of Uttar Pradesh. The decision of the shifting was taken ahead of a three-day visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is set to arrive on Saturday.

These overground terror operatives arrested under Jammu & Kashmir Public Safety Act 1978 were lodged in different jails of J&K, namely district jails of Baramula, Kupwara and Poonch, besides Central Jail Srinagar and Central Jail of Jammu (Kotbhalwal). These belong to four districts of Kashmir and one of them hails from Doda of Jammu division.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under section 10 (b) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, the Government hereby directs to remove / shift the below mentioned detenues who have been detained under the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, from their present place of lodgment to Central Jail, Agra, Uttar Pradesh, with immediate effect,” the order issued by principal secretary to government Shaleen Kabra reads.

Kashmir based journalist Aditya Raj Kaul has shared the order copy and the list of suspected terrorists. “Major crackdown. Jammu & Kashmir Government has shifted 26 hardcore terror OGW PSA detainees in a special IAF flight from different jails in Jammu & Kashmir to Central Jail in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Detainees believed to be hardcore elements involved in terror violence in Kashmir,” Kaul said.

A government functionary said that more people may be shifted in the coming days to jails outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Due to security reasons, in the past also Pakistan supported hardcore terrorists were shifted from jails of J&K to Agra central jail. For instance, in August 2019 as many as 70 terrorists were shifted to Agra Jail before the Article 370 and Article 35A were revoked.



However, in the order copy issued on October 21, there are no details of their involvement in the crime. But from the order, it is evident that they have been arrested this month (October) when Jammu and Kashmir witnessed targeted killings of Hindu minorities. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was asked to investigate these killings by Pakistan supported Islamic terrorists. The NIA has carried out raids and also arrested some suspects. The security forces also launched a major offensive against terrorists in the Valley, gunning down many during the course of action.



The possibility can’t be ruled out that these suspected under-trials might have been arrested for their involvement in the killings of civilians and sudden spurt in terrorist activities in Valley.

Their shifting and the visit of Amit Shah to the Valley has have come at a time when Pakistan is desperately trying to revive terrorism in the Valley where so far 12 civilians have been killed. Security forces neutralized 14 Islamic terrorists whereas nine security personnel also made supreme sacrifice.