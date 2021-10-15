Jathedar Baba Narain Singh, accused of chopping Lakhbir Singh’s leg, had recently called for beheading those who disrespect Guru Granth Sahib

On October 15, a man identified as Lakhbir Singh was murdered by Nihang Sikhs on the Singhu border. His dead body was found hanging on the Kundli border. Both these locations are sites of farmer protests, and Nihang Sikhs have been part of these protests since November 2020, when alleged farmers started protesting at borders around Delhi against the Agriculture laws.

One of the Nihang Sikhs who has been accused of chopping the deceased’s leg is Jathedar Baba Narain Singh. A video of Narain Singh calling for the beheading of those who disrespect Guru Granth Sahib Ji has emerged. The video is from an event in Amritsar that happened on September 24.

In the video, he talked about punishing those who disrespect Guru Granth Sahib Ji. While talking about an alleged case of disrespect of Guru Granth Sahib in the first week of September, where a man was caught smoking inside the shrine in Punjab, he said no action was taken by the Jathedars. At 4:40 minutes, he said, “The incident of disrespect did not bring any strong announcements from Jathedars. I am announcing from Akal Takht sahib. Whoever disrespects Guru Granth Sahib, the person must be killed immediately. That person should be beheaded.”

Notably, he is not the only Sikh spiritual leader who has called for murdering those who disrespect Guru Granth Sahib. A few months back, when an Army man was killed in a Gurudwara in Punjab over allegations of disrespecting Guru Granth Sahib, a video of Baba Ravinder Singh Joni started to make rounds. The video was made a few days before the incident. In the video, Ravinder Singh asked to burn the person alive who disrespects Guru Granth Sahib.