Thursday, October 7, 2021
HomeNews ReportsJKNC spokesperson Ifra Jan blames 'RW social media influencers' for Islamic terrorists killing Hindus...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

JKNC spokesperson Ifra Jan blames ‘RW social media influencers’ for Islamic terrorists killing Hindus and Sikhs in Kashmir, ‘clarifies’ later

One must not forget that the forced ‘demographic shift’ is not a thing of now but took place with the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the valley.

OpIndia Staff
JKNC spokesperson Ifra Jan with former chief minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah
4

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference spokesperson and Kashmiri writer Ifra Jan in a series of tweets on the recent cold-blooded murder of civilians blamed the ‘low IQ right-wing social media influencers’ for the killings. Two teachers have been murdered by Islamic terrorists in Kashmir. According to reports, the terrorists separated the teachers of the school on religious lines, presumably sparing the Muslim teachers and killing 1 Hindu and 1 Sikh teacher.

Ifra in a Tweet said, “When Article 370 was abrogated, a group of usual low IQ, high decibel RW social media influencers went overboard to argue for forced demographic change, without realising what the repercussions of this alarm”. “The blood is on their hands as well,” Ifra concluded. 

Ifran Jan’s Tweet

Ifra’s tweet was in context to the multiple barbaric killings of locals in Srinagar in a span of just three days by the Islamic terrorist. 

While Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot dead at his pharmacy at Iqbal Park in Srinagar on Wednesday, Satinder Kaur and Deepak Chand were gunned down for being non-Muslims on Thursday. 

Despite Pakistan’s new terror outfit ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF) taking full responsibility for the attacks, the apologists of Islamic terrorism have been finding ways to pin the blame of recent attacks on the right-wing. 

Why blaming ‘RW’ is flawed?

Not just Ifra, but every supporter of Article 370 has found reasons to criticize the abrogation of this unfair special status granted to the state. 

It is imperative to note that Article 370 and 35A were discriminatory in nature with laws such as the Right to Education, Prevention of Child Marriage, Untouchability Act and many others inapplicable to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Marginalised Hindu communities were denied citizenship, perhaps because the Kashmiri leadership feared “demographic shift” in the Muslim-dominated state.

However, one must not forget that the forced ‘demographic shift’ is not a thing of now but took place with the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the valley. With the abrogation of Article 370, attempts are being made to ‘re-settle’ the natives who had to abandon their homes and families in the early 1990s. 

Moreover, Bindroo who was killed by the Islamist terrorists on Wednesday was one among few Kashmiri Pandit who had refused to leave the valley during the height of militancy in Jammu & Kashmir. 

Bindroo was not an ‘outsider’ who was sent by the right-wing government to forcefully change the demographics as claimed by the likes of Ifra but a resident of Kashmir who had stayed back despite the militancy and grew his business. 

Similarly, school principal Supinder Kaur and teacher Deepak Chand who were shot dead at point-blank were residents of Budgam in Kashmir and Patoli Mangotrian in Jammu respectively. 

Ifra Jan deletes the Tweet

After facing a huge backlash on social media, Ifra pulled down her Tweet once again blaming the right-wing for taking her Tweet out of context. 

Issuing a clarification, Ifra in a note said, “It has come to my notice that some people have taken objection to the older Tweet. Even though it was a part of a proper series of Tweet-on WHO set the alarm bells- the Kashmiri Muslim intellectuals or the ones cheering Abrogation. Since yesterday there is a spate of tweets blaming common Kashmiris for generating fear, without looking inwards.”

“I however withdrew it because it has hurt feelings of those who it has been presented to very selectively….As far as killings are concerned, the blood is on the hands of those who killed innocent people. Not common Kashmiris who are as horrified as all of you at this barbaric violence. Nothing, I repeat nothing justifies this madness,” the note read further.

Ironic, as Ifra in her previous tweet tried to justify the killings by accusing right-wing social media influencers of the same. The standalone tweet, irrespective of context or support of other tweets, clearly holds the ones cheering the abrogation responsible for the murder of one of their own by the Islamic terrorists.  

Ifra for now is busy retweeting her clarification note.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
581,542FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com