On October 3, around 3 AM, one Mohammed Shan alias Sunil Gopi killed his six-year-old nephew Abdhul Fathah Raihan alias Althaf at his in-laws’ house at Amakkandam in Idukki. Shan is a resident of Vandiperiyar.

Reports suggest that Shan and his wife had separated a while ago. Shahjahan believed that her sister-in-law and Althaf’s mother Safiya and 70-year-old mother-in-law Sainaba were behind the separation. On Sunday early morning, Shan broke into Safiya’s house from the back door while the family was sleeping and attacked everyone.

Safiya’s 6-year-old son Althaf was killed on the spot when Shan attacked the sleeping family with a hammer. Safiya has sustained severe injuries.

He then went to one Sainaba’s house nearby. He attacker Sainaba with the hammer and smashed her head. He dragged Safiya’s daughter, 15-year-old Ashni, who was sleeping with her grandmother, back to Safiya’s house. He kept her there for two hours and hit her. He then dragged her outside, and that was the time when Ashni managed to escape and hid in the bushes.

At around 6 AM, Ashni ran to the neighbour’s house and informed them about the incident. The police were immediately informed by the neighbours. After reaching the crime scene, Vellathooval police initiated search for Shan. During most of the day, his phone was switched off. For a brief time, he switched on his phone that tipped the police about his location.

Mohammad Shan was later arrested by the police. Safiya, Sainaba and Ashni are being treated for injuries.